Prachi Tehlan Shares 'beautiful' Wedding Photoshoot Pictures With Beau Rohit; See Here

Malayalam heartthrob Prachi Tehlan is all set to tie the knot with wildlife conservationist and businessman Rohit Saroha on August 7, 2020. The bride-to-be recently shared a series of sweet pictures with beau Rohit on Instagram. As mentioned in her post, the pictures were clicked at what appears to be a park in Delhi.

Prachi Tehlan’s wedding photoshoot

In the pictures, the Diya Aur Baat Hum actor can be seen sporting a designer dark green sharara suit. Her ensemble features a matching cape sleeve attached to the neck of the suit. She has accessorised her look with statement drop-down earrings. Her suit is synched at the waist with a belt-like detailing. Nude makeup and centre-partitioned hair left open completes her look for the wedding shoot.

On the other hand, beau Rohit can be seen donning a white dhoti and kurta. He accessorised his traditional look with a red bandhani pagadi. The couple is all smiles in the pictures as they pose for the camera. While sharing the pictures, Prachi wrote how they finally got time to click beautiful pictures with each other amid the ongoing pre-wedding festivities.

Finally, we get to click some beautiful pictures together!

While a picture features Prachi hugging Rohit, another sees them holding each other. Their bright smiles are constant in all of them. Take a look at it here:

The duo reportedly met back in 2012 and fell head over heels for each other. Previously, Prachi Tehlan shared a throwback picture of the couple saying that “God had planned for them to be together forever only in 2020”. Take a look at it here:

In an interview with India Today, Prachi revealed that they had Gauri Puja on August 2. Looking at the current coronavirus crisis, the duo decided not to opt for a destination wedding. According to Prachi, around 50 people will attend their wedding. The ritual of engagement and wedding will both take place on August 7. The couple has planned to exchange rings on the morning of August 7 and tie the knot in the evening. A big farmhouse has been reportedly booked for the wedding keeping in mind all the precautionary measures.

