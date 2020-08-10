'Diya Aur Baati Hum' Actor Prachi Tehlan Looks Ethereal In Her Wedding Attire; See Pics

Prachi Tehlan of Diya Aur Baati Hum fame tied the knot to Rohit Saroha in a private ceremony on Friday, August 7, 2020. The actor recently shared her wedding photos online. Prachi Tehlan and partner Rohit Saroha look ethereal in their wedding picture, have a look at their wedding pictures.

Prachi Tehlan and Rohit Saroha's wedding pictures

Prachi Tehlan, who is a former netball and basketball player never imagined marrying this soon, however, the pandemic forced her to reiterate her life. "Yes!! It’s happening!! Someone rightly said marriages are made in heaven. If you asked me a few months back. I would have said.. marriage isn’t on the cards.. !! And here I am .. super excited," said the actor in a social media post. Prachi Tehlan tied the knot in Delhi in the presence of her family and friends.

Prachi Tehlan, who made her acting debut with Star Plus' show Diya Aur Baati Hum was looking stunning in her wedding attire. Prachi wore a red coloured heavily embroidered lehenga with golden detailing on it. Prachi Tehlan was a sight to behold.

Prachi Tehran and Rohit Saroha's pre-wedding festivities began a few days ago. On Friday, August 7, the couple had their Mehendi ceremony, followed by an extravagant Haldi ceremony. Prachi Tehran and Rohit Saroha tied the knot in Delhi.

Prachi Tehlan's career

Prachi Tehlan, who is a former netball and basketball player, made her acting debut with Star Plus' Diya Aur Baati Hum. She played the role of Arzoo in the family drama. Following the success of her first show, Prachi Tehlan bagged the lead role in Star Plus' Ikyawann, where she played the role of a sportsperson.

The Diya Aur Baati Hum actor recently made her movie debut with Malayalam film Mamangam. The movie, starring Mammootty, Unni Mukundan, and Sithara in the lead, also featured actors like Sudev Nair, Prachi Tehlan, Kaniha, Iniya, among others in prominent roles. Although the movie was a box office debacle, however, Prachi Tehlan managed to impress the audiences with her portrayal of Unnimaya.

