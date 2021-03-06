'Pratigya 2' Cast Performs Puja Ahead Of The Show's Release, Actors Share Excitement

Known for many of her Hindi daily soaps, actor Pooja Gor is all set to make an appearance in Star Plus' new TV show Pratigya 2. The actor has been actively promoting her upcoming TV show and also shared her excitement over the puja held on the first day. Actor Arhaan Behll will also be a part of the show and has shared his excitement over the show's return.

Pooja Gor's shares pics from sets

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi Shares Her New Look On Social Media, Fans Praise Her Sense Of Fashion

Pooja Gor shared a few pictures from the sets of her upcoming TV show. She was seen performing puja with the entire cast of her show. Along with the director and the crew, the cast of Pratigya 2 was also present to perform the pre-shoot rituals. The other actors who are a part of Pratigya 2 cast like Arhaan Behll, Anupam Shyam, Chetan Hansraj, Asmita Sharma, Ashish Kapoor, Parvati Sehgal and Pearl Grey were amongst others present for the ceremony.

Pooja Gor sported a bright yellow suit for the occasion. She wrote in the caption,"ðŸ•‰ 4.3.21. With the blessings of the Gods, here we go again. Thank you to the dedicated fans. It’s because of your continued love & support that a cult show has made a comeback. Join us, Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya Season 2, from 15th March, Mon-Fri 8.30 PM on @starbharat" (sic).

Also Read: 'Mission Mangal' Movie Review (4/5): The Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan Starrer Is A Skilful Concoction Of Entertainment & Science That Will Leave You Inspired

Amongst Pooja Gor's Instagram followers and her fans on social media were several celebrities who wished her good luck for her next venture. Celebrities Rizwan Bachav left a comment, 'Wohoo', under Pooja Gor's Instagram post. Celebrity Raj Singh Arora, actor Ojas Rawal and actor Pooja Banerjee also left comments 'Slay It' and 'All the best, under the actor's Instagram post.

Also Read: 'Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2': Arhaan Behl And Pooja Gor To Reprise Their Roles From Season 1

Pooja Gor's serial Pratigya 2 is a sequel to the 2009 series Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya. The show started airing in 2009 and went off air in 2012. The show followed the story of a woman named Pratigya who decides to go to any length to fight for her rights. Actor Arhan Behll played the role of Krishna, who belongs to the Thakur family, known for their power in Allahabad.

Also Read: Pooja Gor Attends Havan With Arhaan Behll On Sets Of 'Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.