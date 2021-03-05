Divyanka Tripathi Shares Her New Look On Social Media, Fans Praise Her Sense Of Fashion

Actor Divyanka Tripathi took to Instagram to share a new photo. In the photo, the actor can be seen in a beautiful designer gown. In the caption, she wrote "Dress to Express". The actor is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her life.

Divyanka Tripathi shares her 'Dress to Express' look

Fans are showering their love on Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram post. The post has garnered over one lakh likes and more than 1000 comments. Several fans appreciated her sense of fashion while several others praised her beauty. Check out some of the reactions below.

Divyanka Tripathi's social media presence

Divyanka Tripathi has made an amazing mark on social media. She has gained over 13.7 million followers on her Instagram. She recently shared her photo in which she talked about her past experiences and about overcoming failures in the caption. She wrote "Last one year has been testing for most. Weren't our exams tough though when we were kids? We diligently went through the grueling process, knowing, it will be over one day. We knew, if we failed to appear, we'll FAIL! Life is such, throwing surprise tests at us all the time. Be brave. Smile and do your best. It will be over soon. Yet, be ready for next". Take a look at her post below.

More about Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi started her career by acting in television shows. She featured in several shows like Zee Tv's Banoo Main Teri Dulhan which was very well received from the audience. She then appeared as a contestant in the popular reality show India's Best Cinestar Ki Khoj. She even played the role of Melanie Kapoor in the popular show Viraasat. She then played a crucial role in Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar. Her most celebrated role was in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which she continued her run for six long years. She also appeared in Nach Baliye 7 as a contestant. She then hosted the ninth season of Nach Baliye in 2019 and was last seen as a guest in the show The Greedy Closet.

Image Credits: @divyankatripathidahiya Instagram

