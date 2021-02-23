'Prem Bandhan's' Utkarsha Naik On Being An Occupational Therapist Before Acting Career

Television actor Utkarsha Naik is seen playing the role of Savita Shastri in Prem Bandhan. The actor made her television debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2000. She opened up about being an occupational therapist as a backup to her acting career. Look at what the Prem Bandhan actor had to say about the scope in the entertainment field.

Also Read | Utkarsha Naik On Playing Different Roles: 'I Love Playing Characters With Shades Of Grey

Utkarsha Naik on being an occupational therapist before becoming a full-time actor

Talking about being an occupational therapist before entering the entertainment industry, Utkarsha Naik shared that she thought there wasn't much scope here and she wouldn't be able to earn a living through this. Highlighting how she entered the entertainment industry, Utkarsha said, "I think acting is a part of a person ever since he is born. Ever since I assumed consciousness, I found that my inclination was towards acting."

Also Read | Chhavi Pandey Gets New Element On 'Prem Bandhan', Says 'felt Like Durga Took Over Her'

She mentioned that initially she was very passionate about acting in plays but she thought that she did not have much scope here. "I never thought that my hobby would become my profession as I was an occupational therapist. I have also worked at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for 10 years. After marriage it was difficult to find time for both; job and acting. Hence, I made acting my objective and came into this field,” she added.

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya's Manit Joura Has Been Missing From The Show But Plans To Come Back Soon

More about Prem Bandhan

Prem Bandhan stars Chhavi Pandey and Manit Joura in lead roles as Janki and Harsh Shastri. Utkarsha is seen playing the role of Harsh's mother. The plot of Prem Bandhan revolves around an independent girl named Janki who has the responsibility of her family on her shoulders. The story is about how she meets a crossroad and ends up marrying a businessman with a mysterious past. The show also stars actors like Vineet Kumar Chaudhary, Monica Khanna, Saarvi Omana, Amit Singh Thakur, Avantika Chaudhary and Aman Gandhi.

A look at Utkarsha Naik's TV shows

Utkarsha was seen in several shows after her debut in Kabhi Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She has often played the roles of mother on screen. Utkarsha Naik's TV shows include Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Du, Laal Ishq, Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan and more. The actor also participated in the dance reality show Naach Baliye season 8 with her husband Manoj Sharma.

Also Read | Chhavi Pandey Speaks About Her Character On The Show 'Prem Bandhan'

With PR Inputs

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.