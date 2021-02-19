Utkarsha Naik On Playing Different Roles: 'I Love Playing Characters With Shades Of Grey'

Utkarsha Naik who is currently seen in Dangal TV’s Prem Bandhan loves to bring in a new element in every character she plays. The first time she played a negative character received a lot of love from the audience. She was then offered multiple grey shade characters but she made sure she gave a different touch to each of them.

Utkarsha Naik on playing grey characters

She says her character Savita in Prem Bandhan has a very angle itself. Sharing her experience of performing this role, Utkarsha says, “I have played negative roles in the past, but the phase that Savita is in currently is different from all of them. Savita started out as a very positive character but she has now turned negative that is only disclosed to the audience but not to her family. So as an actor, I still have to switch between a positive and negative personality which is very exciting for me. The way I talk and even my body language changes accordingly. And I personally also enjoy playing the grey shade characters and my audience has also loved me in my vamp avatars. So, I am sure they are going to enjoy this new twist in the show.” The audience is eager to see this side of Utkarsha’s character once again.

Prem Bandhan

The show started premiering on Dangal TV on November 30, 2020. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and features Chhavi Pandey and Manit Joura. Prem Bandhan is a story about an independent girl who has the responsibility of her family on her shoulders and how she meets a crossroad and ends up marrying a businessman with a mysterious past.

On work front

The TV actor made her debut in the year 1996 with the movie Sanshodhan. She came into the limelight with her role in Meri Ashiqui and Tum Se Hi. In 2012, she played the role of Manorama Singh Raizada in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. She also appeared in Reth, Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan, My Father, Godfather, Siddhi Vinayak and Laal Ishq.

