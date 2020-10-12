Prince Narula Rings In 2nd Wedding Anniversary With Yuvika: 'Our Love Story Is Like Film'

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary completed two years of their marriage on October 12, 2020. On this special day, Prince took to Instagram and penned a lengthy heartfelt note for his beloved wife. Prince typed his note in Hindi.

Firstly, Prince wrote that 'he is too bad at expressing his feelings in words'. More so, he added that 'he wants to say a lot, but he can't'. Prince mentioned that 'he has never seen a soul which is more beautiful than Yuvika's'. He called himself 'lucky' to have her as his wife and also penned that her 'smile is everything to him'.

Adding to this, Prince Narula called Yuvika and himself 'cartoons' and also mentioned that they are very 'filmy'. Sometimes when they are together, the world thinks they are mad, he added. However, he appreciates every moment spent with Chaudhary and loves it, mentioned Prince in his note. The actor wrote that he wants to spend his entire life with her and wants to overcome all the ups and downs too. 'I love you so much, Yuvika Chaudhary. Our love story is like a film's story, and that film is a super hit. Like u said our story is our favourite,' Prince concluded.

Prince pens note for Yuvika on their 2nd anniversary

Sharing a slew of pics, Prince Narula wrote, 'Happy anniversary gudiyaaaa I love u sooo much yaar main kitna bura hu likhne main or feeling express karne main kitna kuch bolna chata hu par bol nahe pa raha hu tujh se khubsurat soul main kabhe nahe dakha m lucky that u r my wife apke smile is everything for me hum kitne cartoon hai kitne filmy hai ye hum jante hai jab hum dono sath hai hume hum dono main puri duniya lagte hai kya kya karte hai hum pagal panti par baby mujhe apke sath spend kiya hua har pal acha lagta hai apne puri life sath ase he rehna hai jo bhe ups and down humne dakhe ya dakhe ge sath dakhe ge or khade rahe ge ,i love u sooo much Yuvika Chaudhary or haan humare love story ek film ke story hai or vo film jo super hit hai like u said humare story humare fav hai.'

Also Read | Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary & other couples who found love on reality shows

Yuvika Chaudhary also took to Instagram and posted a video that gave a glimpse of their lavish wedding ceremony which took place in 2018. The clip had snippets from their haldi, sangeet and reception. Sharing the video, Yuvika wrote, 'Happy 2nd anniversary beba, Prince Narula. Every love story is special, unique and beautiful—but ours is my favourite. When a love is true, there is no ending. I hope we get to celebrate for many years to come. Happy anniversary.'

Also Read | Prince Narula announces new song with wife Yuvika Chaudhary; shares teaser

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula met during their stint in the reality show, Bigg Boss 9. After which, love blossomed between the duo. In 2018, Prince made it official with a lovey-dovey post on Instagram and announced their engagement. The duo got hitched in October 2018 and pictures from their dreamy affair were all over the internet.

Also Read | Yuvika Chaudhary shares adorable post as she misses husband Prince Narula

Also Read | From Being Bigg Boss Contestants To Lovers, Here's Yuvika Chaudhary & Prince Narula's Relationship Timeline

(Above pics source: Prince Narula Instagram/ promo: Yuvika Chaudhary Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.