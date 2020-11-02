'Roadies Revolution' Written Update: Neha Smashes Bat In Frustration

Roadies Revolution made a comeback after a break of six months with more drama and thrill. The episode kick-started with an introduction to the first-ever digital live audition Roadie, Shreya, who joined the team with a lot of enthusiasm and energy. Prince Narula was absent from the leaders’ panel while Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia, and Varun Sood guided the Roadies through the episode. Have a look at Roadies Revolution written update with all details here.

Roadies Revolution October 31 written update

Roadies Premiere League

In the first few minutes of the Roadies Revolution October 31 episode, the team leaders were given an option to choose their team members resulting in four different groups with mixed contestants. Nikhil’s team got an advantage by clicking the perfect picture of the new contestant, Shreya. In this task, the gang leaders were expected to break an earthen pot which was hanging on the contestants’ hip while they rode down a zip line. Upon hitting the pot with force, the pot crushed into pieces, scattering coloured powder all over the place. In a few parts, the leaders were also expected to be blindfolded.

Neha gets frustrated

The latter part of the task got Neha Dhupia extremely frustrated as she was unable to hit the pot at the first two instances. Ranvijay Singha was quick to handle the situation by giving a short pep talk. With a blindfold, Neha Dhupia aced the shot by following the directions correctly. The next part included a frog jumping segment, which was done by Parkhar for Neha’s team. In the second last round of the task, the contestant was expected to hit a bunch of stumps while an elastic rope pulled them back. In the final round, the team had to climb up a board and grab the trophy.

Nikhil Chinapa wins the round

Nikhil Chinapa’s team won the task by pulling off the lengthy exercises in 3 mins and 25 seconds along with a major advantage. At the end of Roadies Revolution latest episode, Nikhil’s team had to choose their own opponent, who would have a chance to win the immunity. The decision of the team was kept as suspense.

