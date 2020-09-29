Yuvika Chaudhary Shares Adorable Post As She Misses Husband Prince Narula

Yuvika Chaudhary recently shared a post on social media in which she hinted that she has been missing her hubby, Prince Narula. The model-actor shared an adorable video of herself, and fans adored the chemistry between the couple. The lovely couple met for the first time on the sets of Big Boss 9. Prince Narula proposed to Yuvika in February 2018, and they tied the knot on October 12, 2018. Check out Natasa's Instagram post:

Yuvika Chaudhary misses husband Prince Narula

Yuvika Chaudhary recently posted a video on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen enjoying a ride in Kashmir. However, in the absence of husband Prince Narula, she is missing him. The actor posted the video and tagged Prince in the caption. The model mentioned that she is missing hubby Prince in a beautiful city and wrote, "#kashmir #kashmiri #love #beauty #beautyfull #beautyfulplace #kashmir nahi dekha toh kya dekha. Missing u @princenarula" (sic), along with the red heart. Reportedly, Yuvika Chaudhary is shooting for her upcoming song with Yuvraaj Hans after the duo made Paani. Take a look at the post below:

Fans' reaction to the post

Fans complimented the duo's chemistry in the comment section. Yuvika's husband also commented on the post and wrote, "Mere beautiful wifyyyy". One of the fans wrote, "Hayee meri Kashmiri kali. loveee youuu soo much". The other wrote, "I luv u prince and yuvika". Take a look at the comments below:

About Prince-Yuvika's music video Shikayat

Currently, Prince Narula is a part of a reality show Roadies Revolution in which he is a gang leader. Besides this, he is also gearing up for two music videos, namely Strange and Flop Love. Earlier, the adorable couple featured in a music video titled Shikayat. The lyrics of the song are penned by Harsh Limbachiyaa, and the music was composed by Ved Sharma. The song is all about the sorrow and grief of a lover after he/she loses his/her partner.

The music video shows the story of a man who loses his partner. The video begins with Prince Narula seeing pictures of him with his love. He is also seen thinking about all the good memories he had spent with her. The music video shows glimpses of Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary romancing each other. At the end of the romantic video, Prince is seen crying with a photo frame of Yuvika. The lyrics of the song narrates the story of a lover blaming God for all things that happened in his life.

