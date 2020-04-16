Prince Narula's Prank On His Wife, Yuvika Chaudhary Earns A Kick From Her, Watch Video

With the lockdown extended till May 3, 2020, in India, people seem to be running out of things to keep themselves entertained. There's only so much one can cook or clean or paint. However, Prince Narula's latest video seems to serve the dual purpose of bringing about a burst of hearty laughter along with new ideas of quarantine entertainment.

Prince Narula's prank on his wife, Yuvika Chaudhary

In this video, Prince Narula begins by telling his viewers how he is going to prank his wife, Yuvika Chaudhary. The camera then shows Prince explaining Yuvika about how they are going to do a task which involves pouring water on the floor. They were sitting on the floor facing each other with their legs apart while Prince poured the water in between. His task was to clean it up with the towel in his mouth while Yuvika hit him with two plates on the head.

However, no sooner did Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary begin the "task" than Prince pulled Yuvika by her legs onto the pool of water wetting her jeans. An angry Yuvika screamed and did not hesitate to kick her prankster of a husband. While she huffed away in anger, Prince rolled on the floor with laughter.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Prince Narula Says Paras Chhabra Has Been Doing Nothing On The Show

While this seems to be a fun prank to execute, one must beware of the violence that might ensue much like Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary. Meanwhile, Prince and Yuvika are doing all things possible during the quarantine. They have made videos to spread awareness about the disease while also engaging in some fun activities. Take a look:

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Prince Narula Wants THESE Contestants To Win, Says, 'They Are Like Me'

Also Read: Nach Baliye 9: Did Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Really Quit?

Also Read: Nach Baliye 9: Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary To Win The Season?

Also Read: Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary's Bali Album Will Make You Green In Envy

Also Read: Nach Baliye: When Contestants Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Swapped Genders

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.