Priya Banerjee Recreates 'Biggini Shoot' Video With Ravi Dubey And Vin Rana; Watch

Priya Banerjee recently took to her Instagram to share a video with Ravi Dubey and Vin Rana. The trio was seen recreating the famous video of ‘Biggini shoot’. They were seen having fun on the beach as they enjoyed recreating the video. Priya Banerjee was spotted donning a yellow bikini while Ravi Dubey and Vin Rana were spotted in casual looks.

Fans in a huge number appreciated Priya Banerjee’s video. Ravi Dubey had a hilarious reaction to the video as he wrote, “abbe gaana kyun daala piryaa banarjii” (Why did you upload the song?). Actor Varun Dhawan also posted a reaction to the video as he instructed Priya that she has to lip sync on the audio. Priya Banerjee also posted a picture with Ravi Dubey and Vin Rana on her Instagram story. Take a look at Priya Banerjee’s Instagram video.

Priya Banerjee poses in a bikini

Priya Banerjee also posted a bunch of pictures of her where she was seen flaunting her toned body as she posed standing in water on the beach. The actor donned a yellow bikini with tie detailing on the waist. She kept her look minimal and completed it with a sleek hairdo. Take a look at Priya Banerjee's Instagram photos.

Priya Banerjee has been shooting for the web show Jamai Raja 2.0 Season 2. The actor would be seen playing a pivotal role in the series. Jamai Raja 2.0 season 2 will feature Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma, Vin Rana and Achint Kaur in the lead. The first season of Jamai Raja 2.0 was a revenge story and just like the first season, the second one will be directed by Aarambh Singh. The upcoming show is touted to take the drama series up by a few notches. The plot of the series will showcase the interpersonal relationships of all the characters with multiple points of conflict added to it.

Earlier, Priya Banerjee entertained the audience with her portrayal as Myra in Twisted 3. The series is directed by Vikram Bhatt. The first two seasons of the show featured Nia Sharma in the lead role. Twisted 3 also stars Jay Soni and Krishna Bhatt in key roles.

