Priya Banerjee Shares Scintillating Pictures From Vacation, Says 'Beach Please!'

Priya Banerjee is a very well-known name in the Indian acting industry. Not only is she appreciated for her work, but is also known for creating a huge buzz on the internet. Recently, Priya Banerjee shared pictures of herself in the “bikini babe avatar”. Read further ahead to know more about actor Priya Banerjee's Instagram post.

Priya Banerjee's photos from the beach

Recently, on November 9, 2020, Priya Banerjee took to her official Instagram handle in order to share some candid pictures as she gets caught playing with the waters in her bikini. In these pictures, the actor can be seen walking towards the shore from the sea, wearing a bright yellow colour two-piece bikini set. She has left her wavy hair open, giving them a centre partition and tying the front hair in a puff. Priya Banerjee has applied nude shade makeup to complete her look. Priya Banerjee’s sassy caption for the post reads, “Beach please... 🌊 🌊 🌊”.

On the work front

Priya Banerjee was last seen on-screen as she won the hearts of the audience with her portrayal of the character of Myra in Twisted 3. The series was directed by Vikram Bhatt. The first two seasons of Twisted 3 featured Nia Sharma as the lead character. Twisted 3 also cast Jay Soni and Krishna Bhatt as the lead characters.

Priya Banerjee has been busy shooting for her upcoming web-series Jamai Raja 2.0 Season 2. The actor will be seen playing a pivotal character in the series that also features Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma, Vin Rana and Achint Kaur as the lead characters. Just like the first season, the second season of the show will be directed by Aarambh Singh too. The upcoming web-series is expected to take the drama in this series up by a few notches. The plot of the prequel or the first season of the show Jamai Raja 2.0 revolved around the story of revenge. The plot of the second season of the series will display the interpersonal relationships of all the lead characters with many different points of conflict added to it.

