The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Benafsha Soonawalla & Priyank Sharma's Throwback Pictures Make Fans Nostalgic; See Here

Television News

Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma shared an adorable bond during their days in the Bigg Boss house. Check out these throwback photos of them together.

Written By Sushmit Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
benafsha soonawalla

Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma were both contestants of Bigg Boss 11. Both Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma are popular Indian television personalities who have appeared in several shows before entering the Bigg Boss house and since then garnered a huge fan following.

Benafsha Soonawalla shared a couple of photos of her and Priyanka Sharma on her Instagram handle and the fans seemed to love it. Take a look at the pictures below.

Read Also: Taapsee, Rana Daggubatti & Other South Stars Share Awareness Video Amid Lockdown

Benafsha Soonawalla posts shots from Bigg Boss house with Priyank 

Benafsha Soonawalla started her career as a VJ and later participated in Bigg Boss 11. The 24-year old VJ has a huge fan-base since she joined the reality show.

Priyank Sharma, on the other hand, made a name for himself with shows like Roadies Rising and Splitsvilla 10 before joining the contestant list of Bigg Boss' 11th season. Both Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma were inseparable during their stay at the Bigg Boss house. 

Read Also: Mrunal Thakur Opens Up About Working With Shahid Kapoor In 'Jersey'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Benafsha Soonawalla (@benafshasoonawalla) on

Read Also: 'Ramayan' & 'Mahabharat' To Be Joined By 'Shaktimaan', Actor Mukesh Khanna Confirms

The young VJ took to Instagram to share pictures of her and Priyank Sharma from their Bigg Boss days. The pictures show the bond both of them share. The duo can be seen hugging, kissing and spending quality time with each other in the above photos. There were a lot of rumours going around that the two were dating each other during their time together in the show. These pictures will surely make the show's fans nostalgic.

Other than Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma, other Bigg Boss 11 contestants included Vikas Gupta, Hitesh Tejwani, Dhinchak Pooja, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Priyanka Jagga, Swami Om, among others. Shilpa Shinde was the winner of the season. Like all other seasons of Bigg Boss, this season entertained its audiences perfectly.

Read Also: Hrithik Roshan Opens Up About Facing Stammering As A Challenge; Read Here

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Jaslok Hospital
JASLOK HOSPITAL ISSUES STATEMENT
Wipro
COVID19: AZIM PREMJI PLEDGES 1125CR
Arvind
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ANNOUNCES EX GRATIA
Delhi police
DELHI POLICE WARN AGAINST FAKE NEWS
Shahid Khaqan
ABBASI SLAMS IMRAN KHAN
Harbhajan
BHAJJI RELIVES BATTLE WITH AKHTAR