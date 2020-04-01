Benafsha Soonawalla & Priyank Sharma's Throwback Pictures Make Fans Nostalgic; See Here

Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma were both contestants of Bigg Boss 11. Both Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma are popular Indian television personalities who have appeared in several shows before entering the Bigg Boss house and since then garnered a huge fan following.

Benafsha Soonawalla shared a couple of photos of her and Priyanka Sharma on her Instagram handle and the fans seemed to love it. Take a look at the pictures below.

Benafsha Soonawalla posts shots from Bigg Boss house with Priyank

Benafsha Soonawalla started her career as a VJ and later participated in Bigg Boss 11. The 24-year old VJ has a huge fan-base since she joined the reality show.

Priyank Sharma, on the other hand, made a name for himself with shows like Roadies Rising and Splitsvilla 10 before joining the contestant list of Bigg Boss' 11th season. Both Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma were inseparable during their stay at the Bigg Boss house.

The young VJ took to Instagram to share pictures of her and Priyank Sharma from their Bigg Boss days. The pictures show the bond both of them share. The duo can be seen hugging, kissing and spending quality time with each other in the above photos. There were a lot of rumours going around that the two were dating each other during their time together in the show. These pictures will surely make the show's fans nostalgic.

Other than Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma, other Bigg Boss 11 contestants included Vikas Gupta, Hitesh Tejwani, Dhinchak Pooja, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Priyanka Jagga, Swami Om, among others. Shilpa Shinde was the winner of the season. Like all other seasons of Bigg Boss, this season entertained its audiences perfectly.

