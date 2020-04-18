Priyank Sharma Thinks "ladies Have Been Hit By Many Things", Anusha Has A 'lot To Reply'

When Priyank Sharma took to Instagram to type out what he feels about women during the lockdown, VJ and actor, Anusha Dandekar had the perfect reply to his thoughts. Priyank Sharma posted a picture with several ‘, moods’ of women during the lockdown and looks like something is bothering him. While he vented, his post garnered the attention of several followers.

Priyank Sharma invites Anusha’s savage reply

In the text picture that Priyank Sharma shared it read, “After coronavirus hitting community, there are few more symptoms which has hit a lot of, lot of ladies and how! They all are suddenly, savage or classy, bougie, ratchet or sassy, moody, nasty, hey, hey, Yeah.” But what makes fans curious is what triggered Priyank to vent out on social media. Most fan’s reaction was similar to Meiyang Chang who wrote, “What, I did not understand?” in Hindi. While many followers agreed with him.

Here is what Priyank Sharma shared

What stood out in the post reactions was Anusha Dandekar’s reply as she wrote, “Hahahaha wooooow! Should we now speak of the male species... coz you know I Got ALOT to say!” Even though the context of Priyank’s post is unclear, the two continued a friendly banter as Priyank replied to Anusha Dandekar’s comment by saying, “HAHAHAHAHAHAA. WE ARE NOT STARTING THIS A ! We just cannot”, who are friends in real life. Anusha put a mic drop end to the conversation by saying, “ of course Not P! Coz let’s face it, I will WIN! Hands down! #thetruthwillcomeout.”

Check out Anusha Dandekar VS Priyank Sharma’s comment war

Image Credits: Priyank Sharma's Instagram

Priyank and Anusha are good friends

