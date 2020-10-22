Puja Banerjee And Kunal Verma Share The FIRST Pictures Of Their Baby Boy

Indian actor Puja Banerjee is popularly known for playing the role of Goddess Parvati on the show ‘Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev’ and many other characters as well. Married to another television actor, Kunal Verma, Puja and her husband recently welcomed their son into this world. Kunal is popular for his role as Yugandhar in the show ‘Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna,’ which Puja was also a part of. Kunal posted a picture of him with Puja and their son on his Instagram, and fans cannot stop congratulating them on this sweet addition to the family.

Kunal Verma shares a happy family photo

Kunal Verma took to his Instagram on October 19, 2020, to post a cute family photo. In the picture, Kunal can be seen holding his baby boy close in his arms. The actor’s eyes are shut in the picture as if he is sleeping. Puja, on the other hand, is holding a beautiful cake that has a baby sleeping in the middle of clouds. She can be seen blowing her baby boy a kiss. The family looks happy and the parents seem to be head over heels in love with their little boy.

His son’s arrival is ‘dreamy’ for Kunal

Kunal captioned the photo, ‘Living or dreaming .. is this for real @banerjeepuja... yes papa it is 🙋🏻‍♂️ real,’ referring to his son’s arrival being almost like a dream to him. In a green outfit and with no makeup on, Puja seems equally smitten with her child in the photo. Although she recently shared a picture of the couple with their son, this was the first time Kunal posted about their son on his Instagram. Puja’s first post about her baby was a lengthy one, where she talked about her experience of giving birth to him. Fans have poured in love on Puja Banerjee's baby and have been sending congratulatory messages to the couple ever since.

Puja Banerjee’s baby and her journey through pregnancy before his birth

The celebrity couple, who got married in the middle of the lockdown, managed to keep the news of their pregnancy a secret for months. Although once it was announced, both the actors have shared their journey and pictures of it on their respective Instagram profiles. Puja has talked about her baby shower, staycations, photoshoots and many more things that she did with her beloved husband, Kunal, during her pregnancy. Although the actors have shared photos of their growing family, fans are yet to get a glimpse of the baby’s face as the couple has chosen to keep it a secret for now.

Puja and Kunal are both very popularly known actors for their roles in Indian television shows. Both actors have been a part of a common project in the past. ‘Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna’ saw the now couple playing pivotal roles on the show. Popular Puja Banerjee’s shows include ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil,’ ‘Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 7,’ ‘Comedy Nights Live,’ and ‘Comedy Nights Bachao’ among many others. At present, the new parents seem to be in immense love with their growing family.

