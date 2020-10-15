Puja Banerjee Shares First Pic With Her Newborn, Reveals Why Her Son Was Kept In NICU

On October 14, Puja Banerjee took to Instagram and penned a lengthy note about her 'extremely emotional journey'. The actor posted a picture of her newborn, alongside, husband Kunal Verma, and shared that 'they have been through a lot in the last few days'. Puja did not reveal the face of her son.

She wrote that her newborn was taken to the NICU after the rest of her surgery got over. 'I kept waiting to see my baby properly but to my disappointment, I came to know the baby was taken to NICU already because he got some breathing issues,' Puja added. The Qubool Hai actor expressed that she had to wait for four days to meet her son. She did not know how to react, Puja wrote.

Puja Banerjee continued, 'Then our wait started day 1, day 2 day 3 we both were running out of patience as we both didn't even know how he looks because we hardly saw him for a few seconds. Finally, after a lot of prayers on day 4th, he recovered and was given to us and we met him for the 1st time. Out heart and life is filled with joy and we both love him to our life but somehow I will never be able to forget those 3 nights without him.'

Puja Banerjee prayed that 'each and every child born should be safe and sound' and wished that 'they never have to be away from their mothers.' It all happened on October 9, 2020, when Puja reached the hospital after 'a sleepless night full of excitement, anxiety, happiness and all mixed emotions' as she and her husband were about to see their baby for the 1st time. The actor mentioned that she was supposed to be inside the OT with her husband; however, due to the pandemic, she was allowed to go for it alone.

Expressing about she 'broke into tears when she was entering the OT', Puja Banerjee wrote that 'she scared as it was her first time' and 'she did not have any clue about what was going on to happen to her'. However, she still went ahead and the only thing which was on her mind was her baby, Puja Banerjee mentioned in her long note.

Puja Banerjee shares first glimpse of her son

It was on October 11, when Kunal Verma took to Instagram and broke the big news. In his statement, he wrote, '9-10-2020. Mother earth got its one more child. We 3 our humbled.'

(Source: Puja Banerjee/ Kunal Verma Instagram)

