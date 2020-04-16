Puja Banerjee & Kunal Verma Tie The Knot Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma's wedding had got cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown in India. The two were supposed to have a grand celebration on April 15.

Puja and Kunal ties the knot

In a long and heartfelt post, Puja Banerjee, from the Devon Ke Dev Mahadev cast, shared the news of getting married to beau Kunal Verma and also expressed her joy. The actor wrote that April 15 was supposed to be their wedding but they had cancelled it given the situation. The two had registered their marriage before one month of the ceremony and thus they are officially married and together forever. She then shared that they are starting their new life with the blessings of their parents and grandparents and that their family is happy. She further added:

GIVEN CIRCUMSTANCES OUR HEART GOES OUT TO ALL THE PEOPLE WHO ARE FIGHTING FOR THEIR LIVES RIGHT NOW AND TO ALL THE FAMILIES WHO LOST THEIR LOVED ONES . OUR PRAYERS WITH ALL OF YOU AND A SMALL CONTRIBUTION FROM OUR SIDE AS THE MONEY WE WERE TO SPEND FOR OUR MARRIAGE FUNCTION WE ARE DONATING TO PEOPLE WHO ARE IN NEED NOW 🙏 THIS IS NO TIME TO CELEBRATE BUT WE WILL CELEBRATE WITH OUR LOVED ONES ONCE THE WORLD BECOMES A HAPPY PLACE AGAIN.🙏 JAI MATA DI

The couple has decided to donate the money they were about to spend in the ceremonies to those in need during these tough times. Puja shared a picture of herself along with husband Kunal Verma where he can be seen applying sindoor on her cheeks. She informed that the picture is from the Sindoor Khela festival from 2019. The two lovebirds are now starting their new life as a married couple.

Source: Puja Banerjee Instagram

