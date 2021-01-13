Puja Banerjee Reveals The Unique Name Of Her First Baby With Husband Kunal Verma

Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actor Puja Banerjee and her husband Kunal Verma became parents to a baby boy on October 9, 2020. A few weeks back, Puja Banerjee shared a picture of her baby boy on social media, adding that her baby had completed 4 weeks. However, she did not reveal the face of her baby boy, back then. Puja recently shared a picture of her baby boy and also revealed his name.

Puja Banerjee reveals son's name on Instagram

In an Instagram post, Puja Banerjee shared a picture of her baby boy, who faced the camera with his beautiful eyes, while Puja adored him. She also revealed her baby’s name ‘Krishiv’. Many of Puja Banerjee's fans left comments under her picture, sending virtual love to her and her son.

Actors like Adaa Khan, Krishna Mukherjee, and Mouni Roy left comments under Puja Banerjee's son's name post on Instagram. Some Instagram users and Puja's fans also sent love through their comments on Puja Banerjee's photos. One Instagram user left a comment that her son looked 'Exactly like his dad', Kunal Verma. Another Instagram user left a comment that Puja and her son looked like dolls in the picture.

Puja Banerjee's family

Puja Banerjee's family includes her husband, Kunal Verma, and her son Krishiv. Puja and Kunal got married in February, last year. They had pushed their wedding dates ahead but opted for court marriage in February, due to Covid. In an earlier Instagram post, Puja Banerjee revealed a heartwarming incident.

After giving birth to her son, she had to stay away from him for three days and could not see him because of Covid. She also mentioned how she was taken aback when doctors told her that her husband would not be allowed inside the OT during her delivery, due to the Coronavirus scare. However, the couple is now enjoying their parenthood duties and enjoying some time with their son.

