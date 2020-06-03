Puneet Issar Explains How He Dealt With People’s Hate Towards Him For Playing 'Duryodhan'

As the production of movies and daily soaps have been kept on hold, due to the global pandemic, the decision of re-running of old daily-soaps was made as some source of entertainment for the audience. Because of this, one of the most evergreen mythological shows, Mahabharat is back on-air. There are two versions of this epic being aired on Doordarshan and StarPlus.

Interestingly, Bigg Boss 8 fame and one of the oldest actors in the movie industry, Puneet Issar has been a part of both these versions. The actor played Duryodhan in the Doordarshan series and Parshuram in the StarPlus show. Having both these shows on-air currently, Puneet Issar recently revealed during an interview with an entertainment portal that he took people’s hate towards him as a compliment. Read ahead to know-

Puneet Issar on how he takes people’s hate as a compliment

Since the lockdown has begun, Puneet Issar has often expressed happiness about epic sagas like Mahabharat going on-air again. The actor feels happy about the fact that because of the current crisis situation, the new generation of people is at least getting the opportunity to enjoy this time to watch and learn from these shows. During an interview with a leading entertainment daily, Puneet Issar opened up about how he dealt with people’s hate towards him for playing a negative character of Duryodhan.

Puneet Issar said that the cast of Mahabharat knew that they were getting almost 96-97 per cent viewership at the time. The actor seemed to be certain about the fact that the people loved the show, mainly because of how beautifully it was written. Puneet Issar said that he realised his character had become popular when everywhere he went, people would call him dusht (evil) with so much hatred. However, he revealed that he always took it as a compliment as he realised that he must be doing a good job.

Talking about the decision to get mythological shows like Mahabharat and Ramayana back on-air, Puneet Issar said that these shows can help gain positivity in such times. He said that these are great epics and teach a lot about Indian culture. Also, Mahabharat and Ramayana are not just religious books, but in fact, they are manuals to lead daily lives. They help one understand relationships and how to deal with adversities. While Ramayana teaches you what to do, Mahabharat tells you what you shouldn’t do. Puneet Issar said that one can learn so much about human emotions and how it’s important to always choose what’s right through these shows.

