Puneet Issar's Popular Television Shows, From 'Mahabharat' To 'Bigg Boss'; Check The List

Puneet Issar is one of the prominent faces of the television industry. He is most famous for essaying the role of Duryodhana in the Mahabharat TV show and has also directed the Salman Khan starrer Garv: Pride and Honour. Puneet Issar began his career back in 1983 with the movie Coolie, since then he has several characters to his credit. The actor has impressed Indian audiences with his stints across television and films. Here’s taking a closer look at a few hit shows that Puneet Issar starred in.

Param Vir Chakra

Premiered in 1988, Param Vir Chakra was a serial that portrayed the real life of Param Vir Chakra gallantry award winners. It is the highest military honour in India. Directed by Chetan Anand, the serial first aired on Doordarshan.

Puneet Issar essayed the role of Naik Jadu Nath Singh, an Indian soldier who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra award for his actions in an engagement during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1947.

Mahabharat (1988)

Mahabharat is an epic television series based on the ancient Sanskrit epic of the same name. Aired on Doordarshan, the show consisted of a total of ninety-four episodes. Helmed by Ravi Chopra, Mahabharat was bankrolled by B.R. Chopra. Puneet portrayed the role of Duryodhan, who was the eldest son of King Dhritarashtra and Gandhari. He was the elder brother of 99 Kauravas and the husband of Bhanumati.

Betaal Pachisi

Aired on DD National, Betaal Pachisi was a television show based on the comic strip The Phantom. Directed by Sunil Agnihotri, it featured Shahbaz Khan, Sonu Walia, Puneet Issar, Tom Alter and Vindu Dara Singh in pivotal roles. Puneet was seen as Kabira the main antagonist aka Danav Samrat in the show.

Dwarkadheesh – Bhagwaan Shree Krishna

Premiered back in 2011, Dwarkadheesh – Bhagwaan Shree Krishna, was a television mythological series which was based on the adult life of the Hindu deity Krishna. The series was stopped abruptly in April 2012. Puneet played the role of king Jarasandh of Magadh in the mythological show.

Bani – Isha Da Kalma

Bani – Ishq Da Kalma premiered in March 2013 on Colors channel. The plot of this romantic show was based on the love story of Bani and Soham who reside in the same village. Soham is rejected by Bani’s mother since he isn’t an NRI. Puneet featured in the show as Gurudev Singh Bhuller.

Mahabharat (2013)

Mahabharat 2013 was the new version of the same Sanskrit epic with a fresh cast. It aired on Star Plus in 2013 was produced under the banner of Swastik Productions Pvt. Ltd. In this new version, Puneet was seen as Parshurama, the 6th Avatar of Vishnu sage who was the teacher of Guru Bhishma, Drona and Karna.

Bigg Boss 8

Bigg Boss 8, which merged into Bigg Boss Halla Bol! was the eighth season of the controversial television series Bigg Boss. It started premiering on Colors on September 21, 2014. Puneet Issar was one of the contestants of the show who was ejected from the house on Day 44. However, he made an entry again on Day 45 but later got evicted again on Day 104 of the show.

