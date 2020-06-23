Varun Dhawan misses hanging out with his boy gang, shares old memory

Amid coronavirus lockdown, with people confined to their house, several Bollywood stars are sharing throwback pictures on social media while recalling the good olden days. Recently, Varun Dhawan shared a beautiful memory on his social media platform while reminiscing his hangouts and quality time with his Street Dancer 3D co-actors.

Varun Dhawan misses quality time with friends

The actor shared the picture on his Instagram story along with his boy gang that includes, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande, Sushant Pujari, Punit J Pathak, and many more. In the picture, the boys can be seen having a fun time while hanging out together and posing for the click. While captioning the memory, the actor wrote, ”Before.” Sometime back, Varun, along with his co-actor Shraddha Kapoor essayed the role of dancers in the Remo D'Souza-directed movie Street Dancer 3D. Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have reportedly practiced a lot before going in front of the camera. In a BTS/making video which was shared on YouTube, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were see grooving on the song Illegal Weapon 2.0.

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are both non-dancers, who have reportedly worked extremely hard for the film. In Street Dancer 3D, a newer, peppier version of the Punjabi song Illegal Weapon was picturized. The song titled Illegal Weapon 2.0 was reportedly made groovier and some of the Punjabi lines from the song were translated to Hindi.

The film Street Dancer 3D was a dance-based movie where the two leads essayed the life of street dancers. Street Dancer 3D was naturally packed with groovy dance sequences. Shraddha Kapoor essays the role of Inayat, while Varun Dhawan plays the role of Sahej. After romancing each other in the 2015 movie ABCD 2, the duo shared the screen space ones again in Street Dancer 3D.

The story revolves around two rival dance groups from India and Pakistan competing against each other whenever they meet somewhere in London, from a café to the street itself. Apart from Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Punit Pathak, Caroline Wilde, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande, and dancing master Prabhu Deva are also a part of the movie.

