Raghav Juyal Hits Back At Trolls Who Accused Him For Hurting Religious Sentiments

Raghav Juyal has created a strong following on social media, owing to his dancing talent and the number of memorable performances that he has given in dance reality shows. Ever since the success and popularity he received for his performances, especially his famous ‘Slow Motion’ moves, his career graph has gone up. Apart from that, he is also known to speak up social and political issues. He has now uploaded an Instagram post in which he has hit back at the trolls who questioned him on hurting religious sentiments. Here is what happened.

Raghav Juyal hits back at trolls

The entire issue started when Raghav had previously posted a video of the sacred rituals that he and his family had performed for an auspicious start of the new year. The video shows his family doing the rituals, but while his family members were seated on the ground for the ‘pooja’, the dancer himself was seated on the couch. The video showed his entire family giving offering to the holy fire, as the priest chanted holy verses and ‘shlokas’. Some trolls on social media started raising objections to the dancer not being seated on the ground for the holy ritual, which could be seen ‘hurtful’ towards religious sentiments.

ALSO READ: Raghav Juyal Shares Swami Vivekananda Quotes That Helped Him To Know Real 'tolerance'

The dancer posted screenshots of the comments by these trolls and the angry response that Raghav gave them. In the response, the reason given why he was not seated on the ground had to do with Raghav Juyal’s surgery. The performer revealed that he had recently got a surgery done on his knee, which has restricted him to using his leg and is not allowed to fold it. Being brutally honest and aggressive in his response, Raghav hit back hard at the trolls accusing them of outraging without any reason.

ALSO READ: Remo D'Souza Is 'recovering', Says Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal

Raghav Juyal had recently spoken extensively on social media about the trolling and body shaming that takes place on social media. He talked about how women in general have to go through a lot of harassment on social media by trolls who abuse them. Having knowledge about such trolls and how to deal with the, Raghav has given a strong hit to them in his latest Instagram post.

ALSO READ: Raghav Juyal Undergoes Knee Surgery, Shares Hilarious Video From Hospital Bed

ALSO READ: Raghav Juyal Gets Angry On 'unprofessional' Doctor Who Misbehaved With Brother

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.