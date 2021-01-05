Punyashlok Ahilyabai: Here's All You Need To Know About The Upcoming Period Drama

Punyashlok Ahilyabai is an upcoming TV drama which will narrate the real-life inspiring and courageous tale of Ahilyabai Holkar on Indian TV for the first time. A period drama set in the 18th century, the show’s core lies in bringing forth the story of a woman, ahead of her time, who was relentlessly supported by her father-in-law. At a time when societal rules and patriarchy dictated lives, education was a taboo for women, who were bereft of voice and rights. In such times, Ahilyabai stood out as a rare and exemplary example that a person becomes great not by gender or birth, but by deeds.

What new show Punyashlok Ahilyabai is all about?

Born in a village of Chaundi, Ahilyabai was chosen as a child bride by Malhar Rao Holkar, one of the chief generals (Subhedaar) of the Peshwa and the ruler of Malwa, for his son Khande Rao. Impressed by her egalitarian approach, unique thought process and inquisitive personality, Malhar Rao realising her thirst for knowledge, bent societal rules to quench it and unknowingly prepared her to be his true heir.

Punyashlok Ahilyabai cast

While exploring this narrative, Punyashlok Ahilyabai will also bring forth the unique bond shared between a daughter-in-law and her father-in-law, without whose unflinching support, her life would have had a different course altogether. The show features child actress Aditi Jaltare as Ahilyabai, while TV actor Rajesh Shringarpore will be seen playing Ahilyabai’s father-in-law, Malhar Rao Holkar. Krish Chauhan will be seen as Ahilyabai’s husband Khande Rao Holkar while Snehlata Vasaikar will be portraying the character of Gautamabai, Ahilyabai’s mother-in-law.

Altogether, Ahilyabai Holkar made a place for herself in history and in the hearts of people. Her nobility and life story exemplifies what can be achieved with sheer determination, grit and by receiving true guidance. The upcoming TV show Punyashlok Ahilyabai is produced by Dashami Creations and will air every Monday to Friday at 7:30 pm.

