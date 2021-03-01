'Putta Gowri Maduve' Cast & The Characters They Play In The Longest Running Kannada Show

Putta Gowri Maduve is an Indian Kannada language television drama that aired on Colors Kannada on March 12, 2012. The series which starred Kannada actor Ranjani Raghavan and Rakshit Gowda holds the distinction of being the longest-running daily soap alongside the Hindi language serial Balika Vadhu. The series initially began as a remake of its Hindi counterpart Balika Vadhu but eventually, the storyline got deviated completely.

The plot of Putta Gowri Maduve is about an eight-year-old girl named Putta Gowri, who was forced to marry a boy named Mahesh of the same age. Her life turns for the worse as she tries to adjust to the traditions and customs of her in-laws. The story then advances to her adulthood as she raises her voice against these orthodox rituals. So let's dive into the Putta Gowri Maduve cast and the characters they play in this quintessential Kannada soap.

Read more| Sivakarthikeyan Elated As 'Chellamma' Song Crosses 100 Million Views On YouTube

The cast of Putta Gowri Maduve

Rakshit Gowda

Ralshit Gowda plays Mahesh Chandra/Mahi in Putta Gowri Maduve. In 2018, Rakshit left the show to focus on his film career. He made his big-screen debut in 2020 with Naragunda Bandaya where he was paired opposite Shubha Poonja.

Ranjani Raghavan

Ranjani Raghavan plays the eight-year-old titular character Gowri Mahesh/Putta Gowri, who is forced to marry Mahesh (Ranjith). After playing the role for about six years Ranjani quit the show in 2018. She has acted as Pournami in the Kannada television drama Pournami Thinkal and as Bhuvaneshwari in the Kannada serial Kannadathi. She has also acted in the film Rajahamsa which received mixed reviews from the audience.

Read more| Janhvi Kapoor Slays In Black Dress As She Prepares For 'Roohi' Release; Check Out Pictures

Namratha Gowda

Namratha Gowda plays Hima, Mahesh's ex-girlfriend in the show. Namratha Gowda appeared in another serial named Krishna Rukmini which was praised by the audience. Namratha also acted as the lead character in two sequels of the Kannada show Nagini. She also appeared as a dancer in the Kannada show Takadimitha.

Read more| Tovino Thomas & Mamta Mohandas Sport Similar Jackets To Celebrate 1 Year Of 'Forensic'

Sameer Puranik

Sameer Puranik plays young Mahesh in Putta Gowri Maduve. Sameer Puranik began his career as a child artiste with the serial Shivaleelamrutha, which was directed by his father Suneel Puranik. He also appeared in the serial Helavankatte Giiriyamma and the movie Gurukula, which won a state award.

Read more| Varun Tej Konidela's New Instagram Post Has Fans Drooling Over The Picture; Take A Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.