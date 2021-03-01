Tovino Thomas & Mamta Mohandas Sport Similar Jackets To Celebrate 1 Year Of 'Forensic'

The Tovino Thomas and Mamta Mohandas starrer Forensic completed one year of its release on the big screen on February 28, 2021. Thus, to celebrate the occasion with a bang, lead actors Tovino and Mamta recently shared a couple of pictures in their customised 'Forensic' jackets on Instagram. The Malayalam actors also cut a custom-made 'Forensic' cake to celebrate "one year of Forensic".

Mamta Mohandas & Tovino Thomas' photos from 'Forensic' one-year anniversary

The Malayalam crime mystery thriller, Forensic had hit the silver screen last year in February, just a couple of weeks before the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed. Yesterday, the film completed one year from its big-screen release, and hence, an elated Mamta Mohandas and Tovino Thomas decided to celebrate the milestone. The lead pair of the Akhil Paul and Anas Khan gave fans a peek into their celebration on Instagram as they twinned in customised denim jackets with "Forensic: The Movie" printed on the back of both the jackets, arranged by Tovino's stylist Jishad Shamsudeen.

Along with the twinning denim jackets, while Mamta rocked a printed mini-dress with hints of blue, white, yellow and brown under it, Tovino sported his new look in a blue t-shirt over denim pants and white sneakers. Posting the pictures on her Instagram handle, the Kerala State Film Award-winning actor wrote, "Celebrating 1 year of FORENSIC ...Thanks to my fantastic director Akhil, Tovi and rest of the crew and cast & to all of you who watched it and loved me in the role of Rithika Xavier IPS." She added, "Sharing a very special moment here during which Akhil was very much missed. And thanks to @jishadshamsudeen for putting together the cake and the jackets for us."

Check out Mamta Mohandas' Instagram post below:

On the other hand, Tovino Thomas took a stroll down memory lane as he shared the trailer of the Malayalam film on his Instagram handle. Posting a clip from the trailer on his Instagram handle, he gushed, "One year of Forensic!!!". For the unversed, alongside Tovino and Mamta, Forensic also starred Reba Monica John, Renji Panicker, Saiju Kurup and Dhanesh Anand.

Take a look

