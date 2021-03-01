Sivakarthikeyan Elated As 'Chellamma' Song Crosses 100 Million Views On YouTube

Doctor is an upcoming Tamil-language action film starring Sivarkarthikeyan in the lead. The Chellamma song from the movie was released back in June 2020, on the Sony Music South YouTube channel. Now, the track has surpassed 100 million views on the platform.

Sivakarthikeyan celebrates 100 mn views on 'Chellamma'

The peppy Chellamma song is sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi. The lyrics are penned by Sivakarthikeyan himself. The lyric version of the track has hit 100 million views on YouTube. Additionally, it has more than one million likes and 40k comments.

Sivarkarthikeyan celebrated the achievement of Chellamma song via Twitter. He congratulated Anirudh for another century. The actor also shared a video where fans are seen dancing to the track. Take a look at his tweet below.

Sir your dance in the movie for #Chellamma along with @priyankaamohan will hit double century for sure ! @Nelsondilpkumar — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) March 1, 2021

'Chellamma' - 100 million views celebration

#Chellamma from our #Prince @Siva_Kartikeyan anna's #DOCTOR is the 20th Tamil song to secure 100M views 🥳🥳🥳#100MForChellamma



Among the Top 20 most viewed songs,

3rd - Vaayadi Petha Pulla 😇

4th - Gaanda Kannazhagi 😍

20th - Chellamma 🤩



🎵: https://t.co/Hju9sn6Por pic.twitter.com/am7zol28qi — All India SKFC ᴰᵒᶜᵗᵒʳ (@AllIndiaSKFC) March 1, 2021

Anirudha Ravinchander’s songs have received immense praises from the listeners. His debut as a music composer was Why this kolaveri di, sung by Dhanush, which gave him instead fame as the track was a superhit. Other Anirudha Ravichander’s songs that have surpassed 100 million views are Othaiyadi Pathayila, Gulaebaghavali, and Vaati Coming. Besides Chellamma, Anirudha Ravinchander’s songs in Doctor include Nenjame, and So Baby. He has composed the album of the movie.

Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. It also features Vinay Rai, Priyanka Mohan and Yogi Babu. The film was initially set to premiere in May 2020 but was postponed to September 2020, due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. It was again delayed to April 2021. Now, the movie is scheduled to arrive in theatres on March 26, 2021.

