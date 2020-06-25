'Pyaar Kii Yeh Ek Kahaani 2' To Come Back On Air? Sukirti Kandpal Answers

Pyaar Kii Yeh Ek Kahaani was a popular 2010 TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor. There have been recent rumours of the show coming back on the air with its season 2. Sukirti Kandpal, in conversation with a leading entertainment portal, cleared fans' doubts with her answer. Below are further details on the show, Pyaar Kii Yeh Ek Kahaani 2.

Pyaar Kii Yeh Ek Kahaani 2 on cards? Sukirti Kandpal answers

Sukirti Kandpal denied the news of the show coming up with season 2. Sukirti, in conversation with a leading entertainment portal, spoke of the news is untrue and baseless. The actor who was shocked to come across the article of the makers coming up with Pyaar Kii Yeh Ek Kahaani 2 denied all rumours and added on asking news portals to verify the stories and data before publishing the same. Sukirti also spoke of a new cast being chosen if the news of the show coming with season 2 was true.

The actor, when asked as to who was she in touch with from the cast of the show, spoke of her being in touch with Priya Waal who played Misha, the best friend and sister of Sukirti Kandpal's character in the show. The two had quite a laugh while thinking of the show coming up with season 2. They even wondered as to who would be the new cast for Pyaar Kii Yeh Ek Kahaani 2. Meanwhile, Sukirti Kandpal has been very active on Instagram. The actor has posted many of her fashion pictures on Instagram and has received much love from fans on the same. Kandpal has also showcased her fitness, travel, and beauty posts that have garnered attention from fans.

Pyaar Kii Yeh Ek Kahaani was a supernatural love story inspired by the TV show, The Vampire Diaries, and the Twilight film series. The show starred Vivian D'Sena as Abhay Raichand the handsome vampire and Sukirti Kandpal as Piya Jaiswal. Pyaar Kii Yeh Ek Kahaani also starred Rithvik Dhanjani, Suyyash Rai, Kishwer Merchant, Naved Aslam, Vishal Gandhi, Madhura Naik, Siddhant Karnick, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Karuna Verma, and Anupam Bhattacharya. The show was quite popular amongst the youth and garnered widespread appreciation from the audience in general.

