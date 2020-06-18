'Shakti' Fame Vivian Dsena Reveals Whom He Considers As His Competition In The Industry

Vivian Dsena is one of the most popular faces on Indian television. He shot to fame with shows like Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and Madhubala: Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. In a recent interview, Vivian Dsena opened up about his future projects and much more.

Vivian Dsena talks about plans

Vivian Dsena was quizzed about his plans for the future in an interview with a leading national daily. While talking about the same, the actor said that he wants his next role to be different than what he has attempted before. Recalling a previous conversation, Vivian Dsena mentioned how once a senior from the entertainment industry had revealed to him that the reason his shows are a hit is that he tries doing different things. Vivian Dsena also added that he aims to give his fans “variety” and that is also what he has been doing since the past 12 years.

When asked about whom he considers his competition, Vivian Dsena was quick to reveal that he considers himself to be his own competition. He also added that whenever anyone asks him about his contemporaries, he replies to them by saying that he competes with himself. Even with all the praises that come his way, Vivian Dsena said that he does not consider himself to be a “perfectionist”.

Vivian Dsena also spoke about how his fans fondly call him as “the king of romance”. He added that he does not want such things to get to his head. Talking about how he learns new things with each passing character, Vivian Dsena said that he only wants to keep learning and grow himself as an actor.

Talking about whether his fans will be able to see him soon on the screen, Vivian Dsena revealed that he has a lot of offers at the moment. He added that he does not want to play similar roles and hence, he is carefully looking at each. Vivian Dsena also confirmed that he has not signed any new project yet. The actor was last seen in Colors TV’s Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki as Harman Singh.

