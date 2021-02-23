Queen Telugu Web Series' Cast: Ramya Krishnan as Shakthi Seshadri And More; See List

Helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan, jointly, Queen is a period biopic drama loosely based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. The Telugu series streams on MX Originals. The story of this series was adapted from the novel 'Queen', written by Anita Sivakumaran. Let us take a look at the critically acclaimed Queen Telugu web series' cast.

Cast of Queen Telugu web series

Ramya Krishnan as Shakthi Seshadri

Ramya Krishnan is a popular actor who has worked in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi film industry. She made her debut with 1983's Telugu film, Vellai Manasu. Ramya Krishnan has churned out several Bollywood flicks including Parampara, Khal Nayak, Banarasi Babu, Loha, Criminal, Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan and many others.

Also Read | 'Tribes of Europa' cast: All about actors and their characters in German sci-fi series

Anikha Surendran as the young Shakthi Seshadri

Anikha Surendran aka Baby Anikha started her acting career with Malayalam and Tamil films. She made her debut with Kadha Thudarunnu, released in 2010. The actor has been appearing on screen since she was just nine months old by acting in various ads. She received the Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist for her role of Sethulakshmi in 5 Sundarikal (2013).

Also Read | 'Bhediya' Cast: List of actors who feature in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy

Indrajith Sukumaran as G. M. Ravichandran

Indrajith Sukumaran's character is one of the main Queen Telugu web series' characters. He is best known for appearing in Malayalam films. The actor made his debut with the 2002's romantic drama Oomappenninu Uriyadappayyan. He played the role of the antagonist.

Also Read | 'I Care a Lot' cast: Details about actors and their characters in the dark comedy thriller

Vamsi Krishna as Chaitanya Reddy

Vamsi Krishna appears in Tamil and Telugu language films. Making his debut in 2004 with Gharshana, the actor is best known for his negative roles. Some of his best films include Thadaiyara Thaakka, Ivan Veramathiri and Naiyaandi. Currently, Vamsi Krishna is more active in Tamil films.

Also Read | Midnight Murders Telugu movie Cast: Know all about the cast of this solid murder-mystery

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.