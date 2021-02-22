'Tribes Of Europa' Cast: All About Actors And Their Characters In German Sci-fi Series

The latest German sci-fi series to gain acclaim and fame after the global hit Dark is Tribes of Europa. The series premiered on Netflix on February 19, 2021. The makers released the first six episodes of the show on the same day. The official description of the show on Netflix reads, “In post-apocalyptic Europe, amid wars among microstates, three siblings fight for survival as a greater threat looms over the continent.” Read on to know about Tribes of Europa cast.

ALSO READ| 'Kuch Toh Hai' Written Update: Priya Dances With Mohit, Rehaan Feels Jealous

List of Tribes of Europa cast members

Emilio Sakraya as Kiano

Henriette Confurius as Liv

David Ali Rashed as Elja

Melika Foroutan as Varvara

Oliver Masucci as Moses

Emilio Sakraya as Kiano

Emilio Sakraya portrays the role of Kiano, one of the three siblings showcased as the focal point of the series. The actor had started his career in acting at the age of 9. He is known for his role as Denis in Cold Feet and as JC in Warrior Nun.

Henriette Confurius as Liv

Henriette Confurius is a German actor known for her roles in the movies titled The Countess, Wir sind wieder wer, and Beloved Sisters. She plays the role of Liv who is one of the three siblings.

David Ali Rashed as Elja

David Ali Rashed is an actor, known for his roles in Das perfekte Geheimnis (in 2019) and O Beautiful Night (in 2019). He plays the role of Elja, who is the main sibling in the show, protecting the Atlantian cube. He made his debut with Tiger Milk, since then he has appeared in many films including Totgeschwiegen, and Das perfekte Geheimnis.

Melika Foroutan as Varvara

Melika Foroutan is an established German-Iranian actor. She is known for her roles in the 2006 drama titled Wut. The actor was later known for her portrayal as a police officer in the show KDD – Kriminaldauerdienst. Fouroutan also starred as the main lead in the 2020 film Pari. She is the main antagonist in Tribes of Europa Season 1.

Oliver Masucci as Moses

Oliver Masucci is a German actor best known for his role as Ulrich Nielsen in the Netflix original show titled Dark. He is also remembered for his role as Adolf Hitler in the film adaptation of a novel named Er Ist Wieder Da.

Other supporting cast of Tribes of Europa

Robert Finster as David

Benjamin Sadler as Jakob

Ana Ularu as Grieta

Jeanette Hain as Amena

Michaël Erpelding

James Faulkner

Johann Myers

Klaus Tange

Sebastian Blomberg

Jannik Schümann

Alain Blazevic

ALSO READ| Shilpa Shukla Quiz: Do You Know The Title Of The 'Chak De India' Actor's Debut Film?

Tribes of Europa season 1 is set in 2074, where three siblings set out to change the fate of Europe after global catastrophe hints about upcoming danger. All the European nations have shown to form tribal micro-states that compete for dominance over the other states. Till now the tribes including The Origines, The Crows and the Crimsons have been showcased in the series.

ALSO READ| Keerthy Suresh And 'Rang De' Team Pose As Gandhi's 3 Monkeys, Former Calls Them 'models'

ALSO READ| Singer Ipsitaa's 'Solo Laila' Is All About 'women Who Dare To Fly High'; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.