Midnight Murders Telugu Movie Cast: Know All About The Cast Of This Solid Murder-mystery

Telugu movie Midnight Murders revolves around police being on trail of a serial killer. However, the victims are fellow officers and the leading police officers have to solve the case before time runs out. The film is written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas. Kunchacko Boban and Jinu Joseph play the main lead in the film. Other actors like Unnimaya Prasad and Sreenath Bhasi are also a part of the Midnight Murders Telugu movie cast. Let's take a deep dive into the filmography of all the actors present in the cast of Midnight Murders.

Midnight Murders Telugu movie cast:

Kunchacko Boban as Anwar Hussain

Kunchacko Boban got very popular in the Telugu cinema industry because of his performances in films like 3 Dots and Traffic. He also played a crucial role in Fahadh Fassil's Take Off as well as an important role in the critically acclaimed movie Virus. Kunchacko Boban has won Asianet Fim Award in the category of Best Actor in 2008 as well as a Youth Icon Award in 2014.

Jinu Joseph as Anil Mahadevan

Jinu Joseph started his career with the 2007 film Big B. He appeared in a crucial role in the film Kerala Cafe. He then played short roles in films like Chappa Kurish and Ustad Hotel. He was last seen in the popular 2020 Malayalam film called Trance.

Unnimaya Prasad as Catherine Maria

Unnimaya Prasad is an actor as well as an assistant director. She played a titular role in the popular film Virus and Varathan. She recently played the role of Siraj's wife in the 2020 film Halal: A Love Story. She worked as a casting director for Maheshinte Prathikaram and Kumbalangi Nights.

Sreenath Bhasi as Andrew

Sreenath Bhasi is an actor as well as a music producer. He produced music for films like North 24 Kaatham, Varathan, and Trance. He has worked as an actor in several popular films like Kappela, Trance, Kumbalangi Nights, and Virus.

Supporting cast of Midnight Murders

Sharafudheen as Dr. Beenjamin Louis

Sharafudheen is one of the most popular actors of the new wave of Malayalam cinema. He has played titular roles in films like Varathan, Premam, and Virus. He was last seen playing a crucial role in Halal: A Love Story.

Divya Gopinath as Preethi Poduval

Divya Gopinath is an actor, singer, model, and assistant director. She has played important roles in films like Kammatipadam, Ayaal Sassi, and Virus. She is also going to play an important role in the film Rakhthasakshyam which is going to release soon.

Image Credits: @kunchacks Instagram

