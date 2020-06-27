'Radhakrishn' Actor Kinshuk Vadiya Overjoyed As Shooting Resumes

Kinshuk Vaidya recently gave an interview to a media portal where the actor talked about resuming shoots of RadhaKrishn. The actor went into details of the safety precaution that was taken by him and the entire cast to resume shooting. The actor also exclaimed his joy on resuming the shoots.

Also Read | RadhaKrishn's producer rubbishes rumours of Mallika Singh aka Radha leaving the show

The Maharashtra government recently eased its regulations and allowed for shooting to resume in controlled circumstances. These new regulations come in the wake of the Unlock Phase that is being initiated by the Indian Government. In response to this, many shows are being allowed to resume their shoots and RadhaKrishn is one of them. Actor Kinshuk Vaidya, who plays a recurring role on the show, recently talked to an entertainment portal about how excited he was to resume shooting.

Also Read | Gurucharan Singh who plays 'Sodhi' in TMKOC not quitting, confirms Asit Modi

He started by saying that he was very happy to be back on sets and was very pleased that the show was filming again. He mentioned how the show had abruptly stopped shooting because of the pandemic and then continued to talk about how taking precautions was still necessary. The actor said that as there was still no cure of the virus, it was essential that safety measures were put in place. He mentioned how many actors were being called in advance and kept in isolation. Furthermore, everything was being sanitized thoroughly and continuously.

Also Read | Disha Vakani has worked in many Bollywood films before TMKOC; Read details

Masks were put on again after the shot was over, says Vaidya

Kinshuk Vaidya mentioned how everything was being looked after and how they were shooting in a controlled manner as well. The actor said that when everyone was done shooting, all the people were asked to sanitize themselves and also their surroundings were cleaned again. He also mentioned everyone was asked to put on their masks as soon as the shot was over.

Also Read | 'Satyameva Jayate 2' to feature a 'TMKOC' actor and it's not Jethalal or Daya Ben

The actor then added how he was reserved on the topic of shooting again amidst the pandemic but he was put at ease seeing all the safety precautions that were being taken on the set. Kinshuk said that at first all of his team was quite worried to resume shooting but everything felt quite safe and secured and shooting resumed smoothly. He ended the interview by mentioning how proud he was with the efforts of the entire team.

Promo Pic Credit: Kinshuk Vaidya's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.