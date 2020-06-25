RadhaKrishn's Producer Rubbishes Rumours Of Mallika Singh Aka Radha Leaving The Show

RadhaKrishn is one of the most loved shows right now as it shows the unforgettable love story of Shri Krishna and Radha. The show's shooting is currently on halt due to the pandemic but if recent reports are to be believed, the shoot will be resumed soon. There have been several reports that claim that Mallika Singh who plays Radha in RadhaKrishn, will be leaving the show. However, the producer of the RadhaKrishn has now come forward and rubbished all these rumours. Read here to know what the producer has to say.

RadhaKrishn producer rubbishes Mallika Singh exit rumours

It was reported that the show will be taking a new direction where the producers have decided to introduced the Mahabharat track in the show. This led fans to believe that Mallika Singh (Radha) would be leaving the show. However, producer of the show Siddharth Kumar Tewary has rubbished the rumours and revealed that Mallika is still the part of the show while speaking to a daily.

He went on to mention that the show's shoot will resume with Radha and Krishna's story after the Mahabharat track of the show is over. He also expressed that Mallika Singh will be seen on the show till the show ends. Siddharth also added that the show is basically about Radha and Krishna and their journey.

Siddarth also revealed that they as makers are introducing the Mahabharat track as they want to focus on Arjun and Draupadi's character. In addition to this, he also expressed that as soon as the Mahabharat track is over Radha and Krishna's story will start again.

The producers of the show also mentioned that as of now, RadhaKrishn will focus on showcasing the friendship and the bond both Krishan and Arjun had. The producers also revealed that they were planning on showing the relationship between Rukmini and Krishna but the friendship of Krishna-Arjun was a much more interesting past of Krishna's life. He then said that they want to show this bond to the audience. He also added that the show will not divert from the lead story of Radha and Krishna and the show will always be about the great love story of RadhaKrishn.



