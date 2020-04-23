'Radhakrishn' Actor Sumedh Mugdalkar Grooves To Ranbir Kapoor's Song From 'Tamasha', Watch

Radhakrishn actor Sumedh Mugdalkar keeps posting videos of himself, playing the guitar. Recently he also shared poetry penned by him on his YouTube channel. And now, after showcasing his different talents, Sumedh has shared a video of himself grooving to the beats of Ranbir Kapoor's song Matargashti from Tamasha. The video showcases Sumedh's phenomenal dancing skills.

Sumedh Mugdalkar's dances on Matargashti

On April 22, Radhakrishn's Sumedh Mugdalkar took to his Instagram to share a video, in which he is seen shaking a leg on the beats of Ranbir Kapoor's song Matargashti from Tamasha. While fans were already enthralled with Radhakrishn actor's music videos, now this energetic clip has left many in awe of his talent diaries during Dance India Dance. Sumedh Mugdalkar can be seen donning a comfy black tee and joggers. The caption read, "Thodasa khoya hai, Thoda hai baaki". All eyes are on his perfect moves to every beat of the song. Check out the video here.

Also Read | Mahabharat's Lord Krishna was a part of Sara Ali Khan's 'Kedarnath', did you spot him?

Fans in huge numbers gushed to praise Radhakrishn actor's dancing charisma. Aladdin actor Siddharth Nigam and his brother Abhishek Nigam dropped fire emoticons on his video. Siddharth Nigam said, "Best King". A fan wrote, "Oh my God, Beat King is back".

Also Read | 'Radhakrishn' written update for March 20: Krishna returns to Dwarka

Meanwhile, Sumedh essays the role of Lord Krishna in Radhakrishn series. He made his television debut with the Tv serial- Dil Dosti Dance. Mudalkar has also played the character of Shushim in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. The actor appeared in Dance India Dance Season 4 in 2013 where he also reached the finals. And that's when he was given the title of 'Beat King' by Shruti Merchant and the other judges on the show.

Also Read | 'Radhakrishn' actors Sumedh Mudgalkar, Mallika Singh & others' posts during the lockdown

Also Read | 'Radhakrishn' cast with 180 crew members stranded at shoot location Umargaon amid lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.