'Radhakrishn' Actors Sumedh Mudgalkar, Mallika Singh & Others' Posts During The Lockdown

The entire world has been observing a lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The shooting of many projects including movies and TV shows are at a standstill and many celebrities are spending their time at home doing several other interesting activities during the lockdown. Talking about StarBharat's popular daily soap Radhakrishn, the shooting of the show has been stalled.

Radhakrishn is one of the most popular shows that currently airs on StarBharat and streams on the digital platform, Hotstar. Produced under the banner name Swastik Productions, the TV show features Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh in prominent roles. With all that said, read to know what the Radhakrish cast members are doing during the lockdown period:

How are Radhakrishn actors spending their lockdown time?

Sumedh Mudgalkar who depicts the role of Krishna in the Hindu mythological-drama Radhakrishn has received some thunderous response from his fans. People are in awe of his acting skills. And while the shooting of the film has been stalled, one of Radhakrishn cast members, Sumedh Mudgalkar seems to have come up with different ways to spend his time.

Sumedh Mudgalkar has been spending time with some musical instruments. The actor owns his guitar, which he has been using to jam on during the quarantine period. Have a look:

And while fans have been showering immense love on Radhakrishn actor Sumedh Mudgalkar, there have been other cast members who've been into several interesting activities. Mallika Singh who portrays the role of Radha seems to be showcasing her creativity every single day. The actor showed how creatively she has designed the room and also showcased her acting skills through a TikTok video.

