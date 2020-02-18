Radhakrishn Written Update For Feb 17: Bholenath Accuses Sudhama

Radhakrishn is a mythological TV series that airs on Star Plus, based on the life of Radha and Krishna. The latest episode of Radhakrishn aired on February 17, 2020. Here is a written update for the show's latest episode where a lot of interesting events took place.

Radhakrishn written update for February 17, 2020

Krishna interrogates Rukmini about her sleep. To which Rukmini replies saying that if her husband got proper sleep then she definitely got good sleep. Krishna further asks Sudhama that he wants to discuss the upcoming arrangements for Mahashivratri. Sudhama follows him.

Parvathi asks Mahadev if Krishna and Sudhama's bonds as friends will set an example to the world. Mahadev says that they already met. He further says that Krishna's act is very different.

Meanwhile, Sudhama is served chappan bhog. He appreciates Radha's culinary skills and is confused about which dish to start with. Rukmini serves the bhog to Krishna to which he says he is full and does not want to consume anything.

Mahadev, along with Parvathi disguised as Bholenath, and Uma make an entry to Dwarka. Ugrasen and Balram question their identity. Bholenath gives a self-introduction and says that he came as Krishna's friend stole something precious. Ugrasen orders the guards to bring Sudhama.

Guard sends the message to Sudhama and he gets angry and he thinks he will not let Bholenath enter the city of Dwarka. He along with Krishna meet Bholenath and asks when did he steal his precious thing. Bholenath starts explaining and says for the occasion of Mahashivratri they should get belpatra from the other side of the market.

Rukmini says she should carefully select the belpatra tree carefully. Bholenath replies saying that no one knows how to choose a better belapatra tree than him. Krishna asks how he can help Bholenath.

Bholnath asks him to accept Uma being a chef. Krishna agrees and asks Rukmini to guide her towards the kitchen. Krishna asks Uma if she wants to spend some time with Radha. Uma agrees affirmatively. Rukmini takes Uma to Radha and decides to attend Radha's pooja. Their conversation continues, and the episode ends.

