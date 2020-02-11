'Radhakrishn' Written Update For February 10, 2020: Krishna Spends Time With Rukmini

Radhakrishn is a mythological TV series which is based on the life of Radha and Krishna. The latest episode of Radhakrishn aired on February 10, 2020. Here is a written update for the show's latest episode where a lot of interesting events took place.

Radhakrishn written update for February 10, 2020

Rukmini sees a group of people walking in one direction and wonders where they are going. While Radha is busy in the kitchen, someone asks if she is not going to watch the moon with Rukmini and Krishna. To which Radha replies that she will not be going until she finishes her work in the kitchen.

Krishna takes Rukmini to see the moon. Rukmini asks him to eat some fruits before they sight the moon. They both walk towards the shore. Rukmini wonders when the sky will get cleared so that they see the moon. Radha hopes that they get to see the moon soon.

Krishna expresses his concern about having fruits when Radha is fasting. He says that he is sure Radha must also be fasting and suggests to give fruits to her. Rukmini agrees to the same.

Rukmini serves fruits to Radha and the latter thanks her. Balram breaks his fast and starts having his dinner. Krishna says that the dinner is prepared by Radha and that he should thank her. Balram thanks Radha for the delicious dinner.

Balram thanks and gives Radha the fruits and milk Krishna sent her. Balram asks Radha not to drink hot milk as that may cause sores in her mouth. Radha still gulps the milk down. Balram immediately informs Krishna that Radha is in pain but Krishna says that Rukmini will inform a vaidya as he wants to rest. Rukmini asks Balram to not force Krishna as he is not interested to help. On the other hand, Radha tries to consume fruits with great difficulty. Rukmini brings a vaidya to check on Radha.

The doctor checks Radha's mouth and advises her to avoid consuming fruits as that will only worsen the condition. The doctor gives her some medicines. Radha requests Rukmini to not inform Krishna about her condition. Radha says Krishna is near and dear to all Gopis and he loves them all. Rukmini says what she knows is that she is Krishna's wife.

Rukmini informs Krishna about Radha's condition. Krishna shows no emotion and says he wants to rest for a while. Rukmini feels happy thinking Krishna is least concerned about Radha. Krishna rests and senses pain while Radha experiences pain in her room.

