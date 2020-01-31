'Radhakrishn' Written Update For January 30, 2020: Radha's Wise Advice To Rukmini

Radhakrishn is a romantic-drama TV series that airs on StarBharat. The mythological TV series is based on the life of Radha and Krishna. The latest episode of Radhakrishn released on January 30, 2020. Here is a written update for the show's latest episode where a lot of interesting events take place.

Radhakrishn written update January 30, 2020

Revathi hoped Rukmini understood the love between Krishna and Radha. Radha asked Rukmini to join her in her house. Kutila told Ayan that Rukmini looked like a princess and she came there with some motives. On the other hand, Radha took Rukmini to her room.

As Rukmini entered the room she got happy as she saw Krishna's peacock feather lying in the room. Rukmini got curious about the things placed in Radha's room. She further questioned about an idol placed, to which Radha told that it was Bal Gopal's idol and whenever she felt like meeting Krishna, she talked to it.

Radha also introduced Shuka, which was gifted by Krishna. Rukmini came to know more about Krishna after she entered the room. Radha said she did the right thing by coming there. Radha said she needed to stay like normal people there.

Balram told Krishna that they should not have let Rukmini meet Radha as she might hurt Radha's feelings. Balram did not want that to happen and so he went back to bring Rukmini back. Krishna asked Balram to avoid interference and that things are happening according to him.

Meanwhile, Rukmini had questions regarding staying as normal citizens at Radha's place. She asked if jewellery is fine to wear. Radha disagreed with the same. Radha continued to talk about Krishna's likes and dislikes. Radha described how Krishna likes kheer without much sweetness.

Rukmini prepared kheer and showed Radha and bragged about her kheer being much better Radha's kheer. Radha said that let Krishna decide the goodness of the kheer when he comes there. Rukmini interrogated Radha about Krishna's arrival.

Radha took the kheer to the garden and waited for Krishna. Krishna came and he was offered both the kheers. Krishna tasted both the kheer. They both fed each other too. Krishna explained that Rukmini's kheer was too sweet and improperly cooked.

