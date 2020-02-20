'Radhakrishn' Written Update For Feb 19: Nandi, Ganpret's Visit To Dwarka

Radhakrishn is a mythological TV series that airs on Star Plus, based on the life of Radha and Krishna. The latest episode of Radhakrishn aired on February 19, 2020. Here is a written update for the show's latest episode where a lot of interesting events took place.

Radhakrishn written update for February 19, 2020

Radha prepares Shivling. Bholenath appreciates her work. Radha says though it may be looking beautiful to him, she will continue to make it as Mahadev must be liking disciples making it with a pure heart and blesses her. Bholenath says Mahadev is watching her make it right now and says the Shivling will be worshipped during Mahashivratri pooja.

ALSO READ | 'Radhakrishn' Written Update For January 30, 2020: Radha's Wise Advice To Rukmini

Mahadev goes to Krishna and describes the way Radha is making the Shivling with a pure heart and says he will attend the pooja. Krishna said he will attend the pooja from Rukmini's side. He asks if Mahadev is sad as his companions Nandi and Ganpreet are missing for the pooja. He agrees and Krishna invites them.

ALSO READ | Radhakrishn Written Update For Feb 17: Bholenath Accuses Sudhama

Rukmini praises Sudhama's arrangements for the Mahashivratri pooja. Sudhama says Bholenath is not satisfied with the arrangements. Rukmini says let us prove that this is the best pooja arrangement made in the entire city of Dwarka.

Nandi and Ganpret enter happily dancing and singing. Rukmini on seeing their dirty clothes stops them and asks who are they. Nandi explains that they are Mahadev's biggest disciple and they hog on all the food arranged for the pooja. Rukmini calls Balram and warns them to leave. Krishna stops him and says they are real Nandi and Ganpret and have come to meet Mahadev.

ALSO READ | Radhakrishn Written Update For February 18: Sudhama Is Exasperated

Balaram inspects them through special powers and apologises to them. Nandi and Ganpret request Radha if they can attend the pooja as the other party didn't allow them to see their dirty clothes. Radha says Mahadev does not see the clothes, he watches the devotion of his disciples.

Parvathi walks in and everybody greets her. Parvathi via telepathy tells them not to greet in front of Radha. On the other side, Balram scolds Krishna for not informing that Bholenath and Uma are Mahadev and Parvathi.

ALSO READ | 'Radhakrishn' Written Update For February 10, 2020: Krishna Spends Time With Rukmini

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.