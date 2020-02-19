Radhakrishn Written Update For February 18: Sudhama Is Exasperated

Radhakrishn is a mythological TV series that airs on Star Plus, based on the life of Radha and Krishna. The latest episode of Radhakrishn aired on February 18, 2020. Here is a written update for the show's latest episode where a lot of interesting events took place.

Radhakrishn written update for February 18, 2020

Uma/Parvathi interrogates Radha about what she would do with Sudhama's remaining rice. Radha says let them prepare as whoever will consume will be lucky. Uma asks Radha to prepare the food. Radha asks Uma to accompany her to cook food. Uma then starts preparing food.

Radha comes back to her room. Rukmini says she wants to consume the rice prepared for Sudhama. Radha says Uma is busy preparing the rice. Rukmini says she and Krishna are soulmates and hence she will equally feel satisfied with a few grains of rice. To which Radha replied saying that one has to understand his/her partner completely.

Sudhama arranges all the fruits and food required for the Mahashivratri pooja and says there is plenty of food prepared. Bholenath enters and denies saying that since Mahadev enjoys food only once a year he needs plenty of food. Sudhama says he talks as if he himself is Mahadev and scolds Lord Ganesh every day.

Bholenath says that he scolds only when Ganesh behaves mischievously. Sudhama asks him to leave. Krishna via telepathy tells Mahadev that he is playing a prank on him. Mahadev says he is presenting Guru Dakshina and walks away.

Radha serves the rice to Rukmini. She also asks Rukmini to shares some with her. Rukmini replies saying that she will only have the food. Radha requests for 5 grains to which Rukmini agrees and asks how she can satisfy her hunger with just a couple of grains. Radha thanks Rukmini for satisfying her hunger.

Krishna on the other side says that they both are one soul, so they feel the exact same. At night, Rukmini feels hungry enters the kitchen to consume food. Bholenath questions if she is hungry even after having Sudhama's rice. Rukmini agrees and requests to keep it a secret.

Bholenath promises and starts thinking that Rukmini has to understand the true love between Radha and Krishna. In the morning, Krishna takes food to Rukmini. She interrogates if Bholebath told him everything. Krishna says he didn't. The discussion continues and the episode ends.

