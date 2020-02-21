'Radhakrishn' Written Update For Feb 20: Radha's Ethereal Avatar

Radhakrishn is a mythological TV series that airs on Star Plus, based on the life of Radha and Krishna. The latest episode of Radhakrishn aired on February 20, 2020. Here is a written update for the show's latest episode where a lot of interesting events took place.

Balram greets Mahadev/Bholenath and confirms his presence and says he was performing magic on him. Mahadev says he learned the magic from Krishna. Balram further says he has taken the responsibility of conducting Mahashivratri pooja. Mahadev says he will definitely attend the pooja during which Rukmini will get some lessons.

On the other side, Sudhama announces that the Mahashivratri Pooja will commence at midnight and till then everyone will chant 'Om Namah Shivay'. Rukmini says she knows Bholenath and his companions will not attend the pooja. She thinks they would be lazing somewhere.

Radha sees Nandi and Ganpret dancing as they are completely engrossed in Shiv bhakti and questions Bholenath if they dance that way. Bholenath says they get so immersed in Bholenath's devotion that they forget about themselves. Radha says watching them dance he recollects the time when she and Krishna used to dance and the way she used to feel they both are one.

Parvathi gets emotional listening to Radha's talks and the way Radha was missing Krishna. She, via telepathy, explains to Mahadev her sadness for Radha and requests to show her their dance. Krishna starts thinking that she is unaware that he is the same Krishna and that nothing has changed.

Mahadev requests Krishna to perform dance with Radha. Krishna along with Balram visits Radha. Parvathi requests Krishna to show Radha's real form. Radha's real form emerges and she expresses her joy after seeing Krishna after a long time.

Krishna and Radha start dancing and everyone enjoys their dance. Balram says he is very happy to see the two together after a long time. Krishna says their love is eternal.

Radha says she needs to explain Rukmini her true love for Krishna. Rukmini then enters in Lakshmi's avatar. Mahadev and Parvathi show their real avatar and everyone starts greeting the two.

