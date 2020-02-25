Radhakrishn Written Update For Feb 24: Satrajit's Unbelievable Demand

Radhakrishn is a mythological TV series that airs on Star Plus, based on the life of Radha and Krishna. The latest episode of Radhakrishn aired on February 24, 2020. Here is a written update for the show's latest episode where a lot of interesting events took place.

Radhakrishn written update for February 24, 2020

Radha expresses her feeling that she felt better working with everyone. The people also thank her for working just like normal people. Balram starts crying and says that he is feeling bad about Radha leaving the place but since she has to leave, he is left with no words to speak. She tells him that Sudhama will leave her and there is no need to worry. He agrees and tells that Radha and Kanha are always engrossed in their wishes that lands him into trouble.

Radha packs her luggage and is about to leave. Rukmini stops her and tells her that she has realised her wrong behaviour and asks her to stay a few more days. Radha explains to her that she has not shown any bad behaviour and that she is only going to Barsana and she can easily come when invited. Rukmini further tries to persuade her asking her to wait till Holi and Balram agrees to that.

Radha says Krishna would have explained them better and questions Krishna's absence. A monster pretending to be Surya Devta arrives at the place and showcases a gem he wears. He explains how valuable it is and says he wants to meet Krishna. Balram tells he is not sure of his identity but since he showed the gem he is allowing to go.

ALSO READ | Radhakrishn Written Update For Feb 21: Mahadev And Parvathi's Love Story

Radha recollects the time when Krishna tells her about the bad incident that happened in Dwarka and that he will need her help. Radha thinks about the man who has come. She thinks he may pose a threat and decides to stay and tells it to Rukmini. Balram asks Sudhama to leave and Sudhama bids them goodbye.

Satrajit arrives there and rejects the initial greetings. Krishna introduces himself and asks him to introduce and the reason for avoiding the initial greetings. He explains he is the one who with the help of lord Sun has landed on Earth and reveals his identity of being Satrajit. He is further questioned about the jewel he is carrying.

Satrajit explains how valuable the gem is and the work he has put in to get that jewel and shows the application of his jewel. He says he can produce so much gold that wherever he will go the kingdom will be happy. He continues saying that the kingdom should be known as Satrajit.

ALSO READ | 'Radhakrishn' Written Update For Feb 19: Nandi, Ganpret's Visit To Dwarka

Krishna explains that sitting on the throne requires certain things and explains that the jewel has nothing got to do with peace. And for a kingdom to be happy, there has been peace and that the people are already are happy and peaceful in the kingdom and that the kingdom will not be called Satrajit. Satrajit says he is being insulted and Krishna asks from where did he make the jewel. To which he replies Dwarka. Krishna says since it is made in Dwarka then it belongs to the same city. Satrajit gets angry and says he will be back and warns him of dire consequences.

ALSO READ | 'Radhakrishn' Written Update For February 10, 2020: Krishna Spends Time With Rukmini

Meanwhile, Sudhama while returning back gets curious to know what Krishna has given and gets shocked upon knowing that he has been gifted with Krishna's favourite things and not valuable things. He returns home sadly. Later Sudhama's wife excitedly goes to the jewel boxes and opens them and there are trunks that are filled with valuable gems. He is also gifted with a palace.

Sudhama thanks Krishna for gifting these things. Sudhama and his wife praise Krishna. Krishna explains the duties of a friend and the episode ends.

ALSO READ | Radhakrishn Written Update For Feb 17: Bholenath Accuses Sudhama

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.