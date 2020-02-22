Radhakrishn Written Update For Feb 21: Mahadev And Parvathi's Love Story

Radhakrishn is a mythological TV series that airs on Star Plus, based on the life of Radha and Krishna. The latest episode of Radhakrishn aired on February 21, 2020. Here is a written update for the show's latest episode where a lot of interesting events took place.

Rukmini in Lakshmi's avatar greets Krishna. He takes her to the venue where the pooja will be performed. Radha greets her and says that her avatar is posing challenges for her. Balram/ Seshnag asks if they can initiate the pooja. Radha says that day's pooja is the biggest and she needs a big start for that. She calls Saraswati, Brahma, Ganesh, and other gods and asks Lord Ganesh to commence the pooja. Ganesh via his superpowers gets fruits and submits it to Mahadev and Parvathi.

Mahadev explains that understanding each other as a couple is more important than marriage; he and Parvathi met in different lives and she always returned to him. He starts telling his and Parvathi's previous Sati's story where Sati loves him but his father hates Mahadev. He prays Narayana and chants Om Namo Bhagvati Vasudevayanamaha.

Sati tells that both Om and Namaha are Mahadev's names. Daksh gets angry hearing that and sends orders in his kingdom that no one will chant Mahadev's name. Despite the orders, Sati continues chanting Om Namah Shivay and she meets Mahadev.

Prajapati Daksh comes to know about that and starts yelling at her. Mahadev and Sati perform Gandharva Vivah which is known to be the universe's first Gandharva Vivah. Daksh continues insulting Mahadev and Sati. She sacrifices her life in heaven.

Mahadev sits for meditation after Sati sacrifices her life. Parvathi comes to meet Mahadev and requests him to open his eyes but he does not respond. She sits in meditation surviving the severe cold and hot sun. Finally, Mahadev opens his eyes. In a flashback scene, Mahadev tells that they both developed a strong bond.

Radha says they will tie a thread of peace to each other. Parvathi warns Rukmini and Radha ties one to Mahadev. Mahadev leaves and he is reminded to attend Rukmini's pooja, to which he agrees.

Out of divinity, Radha wakes up and thinks she dreamt of Mahadev's biggest pooja. She finds out that everyone is missing. On seeing the Shivling pooja, she thinks it has been performed and she goes to sleep.

