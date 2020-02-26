Radhakrishn Written Update Feb 25: Satyabhama Surprises Satrajit

Radhakrishn is a mythological TV series that airs on Star Plus, based on the life of Radha and Krishna. The latest episode of Radhakrishn aired on February 25, 2020. Here is a written update for the show's latest episode where a lot of interesting events took place.

Balram questions Krishna the reason for not scolding a man who insulted him and took away the jewel. Krishna says an old story that was started when he was reincarnated as Ram will be completed now. Balram asks which story and Krishna says all he can say is that the story is going to be tough.

Rukmini tells Radha that she is amazed to see Satrajit insulting Krishna. Radha says it's a challenging situation and they all need to be prepared. On the other side, Satyabhama questions her maids to get ready with the special ayurvedic paste, hairbrush, jewellery, etc.

Maid questions the reason for the special care to get ready. Satyabhama replies by saying that her father says she is beautiful and needs to look even prettier. Her uncle walks in and agrees, her father named her Satyabhama as she is the prettiest girl in Dwarka. Satyabhama then questions about her father. Uncle replies, saying that Satrajit has gone to meet Krishna.

Satrajit walks out and starts yelling that he will not give the mani. He finds out his horse is missing and asks who stole it. Dwarka citizens tell they took it as he insulted Krishna and denied to return his jewel. Satrajit says the mani belongs to him and Krishna offered it. To which citizens say that Krishna said the jewel belongs to Dwarka.

Satrajit runs and the people follow and surround him. Balram warns them to let Satrajit go. The citizens say the mani belongs to the kingdom. To which Balram replies saying that the city is full of wealth and greediness cannot be entertained and warns people to return to their houses.

Satrajit starts yelling that Krishna is greedy for the mani. Balram warns to avoid badmouthing Krishna and further warns to run away. Satrajit runs away.

Krishna is busy playing with a rabbit when Rukmini comes and expresses her disappointment over Satrajit for insulting him. Krishna explains how animals are not greedy while humans when in distress get greedy. Later, Rukmini plans a feast for Radha and Radha tries to enter the kitchen and is stopped by the maid as per the queen's order.

Radha gets confused and walks away. Maid then invites Krishna to the kitchen followed by Radha. Rukmini serves feast to both of them. Radha says she cannot consume the food. Rukmini says she can have it as it is her friend's gift. Radha and Krishna both feed Rukmini and enjoy the feast.

On the other hand, Satrajit runs to his palace and describes Satyabhama about the situation. Satyabhama asks if he can hand over the mani to her and Satyabhama gets shocked. She says since she is the most beautiful girl in the world the mani should belong to her.

