'Radhakrishn' Written Update For Feb 26: Will Krishna Marry Satyabhama?

Radhakrishn is a mythological TV series that airs on Star Plus, based on the life of Radha and Krishna. The latest episode of Radhakrishn aired on February 26, 2020.

Radhakrishn written update for February 26, 2020

Satyabhama tells Satrajit that she thinks of herself as the world's most beautiful girl, hence she should tie the knot with Krishna and gift the mani to him. Satrajit asks how he can help. To which Satyabhama says Krishna being a great warrior, any girl would want to marry him. Satrajit questions if Krishna will marry her. She replies saying that if he describes how beautiful she is to Krishna and offers him the mani, then Krishna will accept her.

In Dwarka, Ugrasen questions Akroor regarding the greediness of the citizens. Akroor says he will look into the matter. Krishna orders to tighten the security in the city of Dwarka. Satrajit walks in and describes how beautiful his daughter is and he offers mani under the condition that Krishna marries Satyabhama. This infuriates Rukmini and she questions his audacity to ask for a marriage proposal to a married man.

Krishna rejects Satrajit's offer. Satrajit says Satyabhama is the most beautiful girl and that no one can reject her. Rukmini questions if Krishna does not find her beautiful why would he accept her. Balram warms him to mind his language and asks him to leave the place. Satrajit gets shocked and walks out.

Akroor gets greedy upon seeing the mani and asks Satrajit to hand the mani. Satrajit questions how he can lower his ethical standards, being Dwarka's mahamartya. Hearing this, Akroor pulls out his sword. Satrajit elbows him and runs away. Balram asks what happened and Akroor replies saying nothing.

Rukmini walks up to Krishna and questions him why he did not praise her beauty and let Satrajit praise his daughter's beauty. Krishna explains how all fathers find their daughter's beautiful. Rukmini agrees affirmatively to it.

Krishna enters the kitchen and on seeing Radha cooking kheer, says Radhakrishna will make the kheer. After the kheer is made, he takes the bowl and runs. Radha follows him. Krishna sits on the swing and offers her the bowl. She feeds him and questions the reason for not individually solving all the problems and the reason for staying low-key.

Krishna asks if she saw how fumed Rukmini was when she heard about Satyabhama. Soon there will be a time where Rukmini will face an emotional roller coaster and that Radha should be present during the time.

Satrajit returns to Satyabhama and informs her of Krishna's rejection. Satyabhama says he will have a special meeting with Krishna.

Rukmini walks up to Krishna and explains how she was feeling after Satrajit left. Krishna says they should go to Siddhashram. Rukmini recollects praying god that Krishna should send Radha away from Dwarka and she says they will take Radha along with them. Krishna says one more individual will join them.

Rukmini leaves the place. Balram hears all of the conversation and asks them who will join them. Krishna says someone from the future and starts explaining that the story started in Treta Yug. He also says that the story should end in Dwapar Yug and says it is not easy work.

