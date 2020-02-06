'Radhakrishn' Written Update For February 05, 2020: Krishna Calls Radha To Dwarka

RadhaKrishn is a romantic-drama TV series that airs on StarBharat. The mythological TV series is based on the life of Radha and Krishna. The latest episode of RadhaKrishn aired on February 5, 2020. Here is a written update for the show's latest episode where a lot of interesting events took place.

Radhakrishn written update for February 05, 2020

Balram questions Krishna for calling Radha where they are performing the pooja. Krishna says he cannot deny it because it is Radha's desire to come. Balram starts thinking that Krishna must be having a reason for calling Radha.

On the other hand, Rukmini is still in confusion regarding Krishna's love for her and that's the only reason why he is marrying her. So she calls Radha to check how happy Krishna is with her. Krishna writes a letter to Radha.

Meanwhile, Revathi tells Balram that it is Rukmini who called Radha and tells that she is worried. Balram says she should stay calm and not worry about the situation. Revathi informs that it is Kutila who has brainwashed Rukmini against Radha and that's the reason for calling her.

Revathi is worried that Rukmini may hurt Radha's feelings. Balram goes to Krishna and requests him to not call Radha as Rukmini has a hidden plan. Krishna says that he has already sent the letter and he is aware of Rukmini's intentions.

ALSO READ | Radhakrishn Written Update For January 29, 2020: Rukmini And Radha's Reunion

Radha attends the meeting where Ugrapath brings 2 men and brings to notice that one man is alleging that the other stole his jewellery. Radha thinks and asks for painting material. Ayan tells Kutila that Radha doesn't do justice. Kutila asks to name the culprit.

Ayan points to the man who looks nervous and who is wearing a red turban. The man paints the jewellery and the other man doesn't. Radha says that the red turban man is being honest as he knows his family jewellery and that the other man is the thief. The thief apologizes Radha and asks for forgiveness.

ALSO READ | 'Radhakrishn' Written Update For January 30, 2020: Radha's Wise Advice To Rukmini

Radha announces that the culprit will work in the victim's field for a year. Everyone praises Radha and that makes Ayan and Kutila jealous. Till then, Radha receives the letter from Krishna. Kutila mocks her that it would be a waste of time to go there as Krishna is already married.

Radha says she accepts the invitation any which ways. At home, Ayan warns Radha and says she can't leave home leaving the chores behind. Radha says Ugrapath will guard the home till she returns home and that he should not fall prey to any emotional drama that may take over the place.

ALSO READ | Radhakrishn Written Update For February 03, 2020: Krishna And Rukmini's Garland Ceremony

Coming back to Dwarka, Rukmini serves food that has come from Vidharbha's kitchen to Krishna. She asks him to taste and comment on the food. Krishna tastes food. Rukmini also asks Krishna to taste the kheer prepared. Krishna says all the food taste good except the kheer.

Rukmini recollects Radha's words and says that she will prepare the kheer with less jaggery and elaichi. Krishna thinks that Radha's kheer tastes good because she prepares it with love. Till then, a messenger informs Krishna about Radha's acceptance for the invitation. Rukmini feels happy and says that's good news. Revathi gets worried about Rukmini's intentions.

ALSO READ | Radhakrishn Written Update For February 04, 2020: Rukmini's Request To Krishna

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.