Radhakrishn Written Update For January 29, 2020: Rukmini And Radha's Reunion

Radhakrishn is a romantic-drama TV series that airs on StarBharat. The mythological TV series is based on the life of Radha and Krishna. The latest episode of Radhakrishn released on January 29, 2020.

Radhakrishn written update January 29, 2020

Balram interrogated Krishna about Rukimini's effort to meet Radha. Krishna replied he wanted Rukmini to understand the good personality of Radha. Radha greeted Krishna in her imagination. When she opened her eyes, she found Krishna beside her and expressed her contentment towards the same.

Krishna confirmed the location of where they (Krishna and Radha) would be meeting henceforth. Radha happily agreed to the location and said it would be their place. She also expressed how Krishna is the same down-to-earth and coward person even after winning battles. Krishna agreed and said he wanted to talk something important.

Radha got emotional and tears started running down her eyes and asked to speak his mind. Krishna wiped her tears and said her promise is yet to be fulfilled and handed Rukimini's letter, which she had sent via Balram. Radha started reading and understood the amount of love Rukmini has for Krishna.

Radha questioned Krishna if he had to marry Rukmini in order to fulfill the promise. Krishna said he will not marry without Rukimini's consent. Radha gracefully said that it is the time for Krishna's and Rukmini's reunion and that her reunion will come later. This made Krishna very emotional and tears started running down his eyes.

Radha interrogated Krishna the reason for asking her, to which Krishna replied saying he wanted her consent. The two spent the night together. The next morning, Radha asked Krishna to leave. Krishna said he would meet her often no matter the situation and left the place.

Radha, along with all the Barsana citizens, conducted goddess Saraswati pooja for peace and prosperity. As she started walking with aarti in her hand, she got surprised to see Rukimni and Revathi. Urapath announced that Radha will dance for the goddess Saraswati. Rukmini saw Radha enjoying the dance and joined her in the dance. Radha praised Rukmini's dancing skills.

Revathi introduced herself to Radha and they hugged each other. Radha asked her about the wedding to which Revathi explained how good the wedding was and expressed her desire to meet Radha. Revathi informed Radha that Rukmini would be staying for a while at Radha's place until she returned.

Radha expressed her happiness to serve her friend. The three further sought blessings from goddess Saraswati. Revathi offered prayers to the goddess and prayed that Rukmini should realise the pure love between Krishna and Radha.

