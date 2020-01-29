Shubhaarambh Written Update January 28: Women's Society Came To Rani's House

Shubhaarambh is a popular television show that airs on Colors TV. It airs at 9 pm every day from Monday to Friday. The show streams on Voot. It is a unique love story where the guy relies on his heart to make decisions whereas the girl is more practical. Read on to know what happened in last night's episode.

Written update 28 January

The scene started with Asha crying and complaining about how Raja scolded her as he never talks to anyone in that manner. In the next scene, Rani and Raja were in their room and Rani thanked him for helping her out that day. They heard women chanting Rani's name outside their house.

When Rani went outside, Asha was already there. One of the women from the crowd told them that they were from women's society and asked Rani if she was facing domestic violence. They further asked her if she was forced to clean the gutter.

Rani got a flashback of Kritida telling her that Asha had deliberately broken the pipe. But in front of the women, Rani said no and told them that she was not forced to do anything. The women's society told her that they would come again next week to check on her. They glared at Asha and left.

Later, Rani was setting up her bed when Raja came inside the room and asked her if she felt humiliated cleaning the gutter. To this Rani simply said that it wasn't demeaning for her and it was small work. She further said that her family's happiness is her happiness.

Raja thanked her for the kind thoughts. Rani said that in relationships one should not say sorry or thank you. They both lay on the bed and Rani told herself that she would do everything to win Raja's heart over. Raja told himself that he knew Rani would do anything to win hearts.

In the last scene, Asha stood in the kitchen and wondered what would happen if the women's society put her in jail. Kritida entered and asked Asha why she was scared if she had not done anything. Asha said that one day she will win and Rani will lose. Kritida said that she too wants Rani out of the house as she thinks Rani is a clever and shrewd person. She joined hands with Asha and both hugged and smirked at each other.

