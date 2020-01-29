Nimki Vidhayak Written Update For January 28: Ganga Tries To Spoil Nimki's Conference

The episode of Nimki Vidhayak started with a conversation between Nimki and Minto. Minto reveals he wants a girl like Nimki in his life but later retracts his sentence. Nimki then questions him back and asks him what does he really mean? Then all the people present there start laughing.Then, Minto informs Dadi that Nimki is going to become a CM. Dadi replies that Nimki will be a good candidate.

After that Rekha calls her relatives and informs them that soon they will be shifting to the CM house. Minto then tells Dadi that Nimki was planning to take Mai with her to stay. Dadi gets tensed when Nimki isn't back for a while. In the next scene, Nimki is found talking to the reporters that she wanted the commoners to get the necessities they need, and then thanks all the ministers for voting for her. As the people chose these ministers, and the ministers voted for Nimki, she thanks them. Nahar then says that Nimki was right in becoming a CM, and hence she was given a fair chance. Then a reporter asks that why did Ganga give the seat to her? As soon as he asks this question, Ganga appears there and says that she will answer this question herself. She then goes to Nimki and hugs her. She whispers, she is wearing a saree without any stain to which Nimki replies that she has bloodstains on her soul.

She then says to the reporters that Nimki is a good girl and she was with her, as without her support Nimki wouldn’t have reached here. Nimki agrees with her. Ganga then says that she had the potential, and she asked Nimki what have you thought about the working class? Nimki replies that Ganga would give them offs. Nimki wants the women to work and have peace too. Ganga then asked her will she also take care of the trafficking? Nimki replies yes, she will make sure that she punished all the people involved in girl trafficking. She then glares at Ganga. After that, Tunee immediately asks the reporters to end the session. A reporter then requests for Nimki and Ganga’s photo together. They posed together while sneering at each other. Later, Dadi says to Minto that she was angry at Nimki.

In the next scene, Nimki is seen sitting with her family and joking with Nahar. Nahar then says that he was Nimki’s advisor, and after listening to this, all the people laugh. Mahua says that their father would be so proud of Nimki, and Sweety adds that Ganga has lost and Nimki has won today. Abhi then said that Ganga can do anything anytime, so they have to be careful. The episode ends with Nimki saying that Ganga is so much egoistic.

PRECAP- Ganga tells Mai that "I will free your husband from jail but will you follow your promise?" Mai says, "I promise on my dead son that I will destroy Nimki’s life, she will never find peace in her life again".

