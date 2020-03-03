'Radhakrishn' Written Update | March 02: Krishna To Fulfill A Promise

Radhakrishn is a mythological TV series that airs on Star Plus, based on the life of Radha and Krishna. The latest episode aired on March 02, 2020. Here is a written update for the show's latest episode where a lot of interesting events took place. Read on to know more details:

Radhakrishn written update for March 02, 2020

Balram stops the woman wearing mani while Krishna tells him not to go behind as he senses something suspicious. Balram questions who is doing that and further says he will soon find out. On the other side, Jarasand receives Rukmi's invitation to Dwarka and he finds the perfect opportunity to enter the city without Krishna and Balram's presence.

Jarasand asks soldiers to look for Krishna and Balram. Krishna asks the woman wearing mani. The lady asks to introduce themselves and Balram introduces Krishna. The lady further warns them of complaining her father, Jamvant if they stopped her. Krishna says he just wants the mani and that the mani is a solution for Dwarka's issues. The woman says she needs to inform her father regarding the same.

Balram and Krishna have a conversation on Jamvant. Krishna recollects the time where he in the form of Ram sees Mahadev's shivling and decides to pray. Jamvant walks and asks them to introduce themselves and Krishna and Balram in their forms of Ram and Laxman introduce. Jamvant asked Ram to fight with him and he accepts the challenge. Jamvant prays Mahadev and asks him when will Ram return to fight; Mahadev replies saying that he will come back in the form of Krishna.

Out of the flashback, Krishna requests Balram to enter Dwarka before an outsider comes and harms the city and Balram agrees to it. Krishna also talks about having a conversation with Jamvant and he will fight only if he does not agree. Balram affirmatively agrees.

Rukmi's soldiers discuss they need to take their position and let Rukmi and her soldiers in. Rukmi reaches and they are not able to find a way to get in. Balram warns Rukmi of his arrival in Dwarka and this fumes him but pretends like he is apologising and says Rukmini herself invited him to protect the city. Rukmi thinks that Balram is unaware of his intentions of coming. Jarasand along with his army then head towards Krishna.

